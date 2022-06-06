9 Latino Dad-isms That Keep Us Calm
Let’s face it: sometimes Latino dads can get a bit too real with their opinions, but nothing beats their fatherly wisdom.
If you grew up with a Latino father, you probably remember tons of commentary when you first got into a relationship, when you started going out on the town and even about your outfit choices. Yes, Latino dads are known to be strict, but all in all, they mean well.
Whether your dad was affectionate, chances are, you felt the love when they brought out those dad-isms that you still think about today.
Who else remembers their dad saying things like, “No todo lo que brilla es oro” or “Ojos que no ven, corazón que no siente”? We still think about these classic dad-isms today, like when dealing with relationship drama (no need to go into what our dads call our exes today — we’ll leave that to your imagination!).
Whether near or far, Latino dads’ sayings keep us calm when we need it the most, so we compiled nine dad-isms that still get us in the feels.
1. When life’s got you down, Latino dads are always there with the wisdom: “A mal tiempo buena cara,” or, “give a happy face to bad times.”
2. When all goes wrong but there’s nothing you can really do about it and it’s the weekend? “Es viernes y el cuerpo lo sabe” aka “It’s Friday and the body knows it.”
3. Many of our dads know about struggle, so they’re all about helping family, friends and neighbors. Who else has heard the classic “Hoy por ti, mañana por mi” before?
4. Yes, it was kind of annoying growing up and getting the constant “Dime con quién andas, y te diré quién eres” saying, but we certainly get it now! It’s all about energy and buenas vibras.
5. Latino dads love saying, “El tiempo lo cura todo” — whether talking about your recent breakup with el tóxico or getting home too late and seeing all the croquetas are gone.
6. Don’t get us wrong, we love to sleep as much as the next person, but we’ll always have “A quien madruga, Dios le ayuda” in our heads. At least that helps us when that 6:00 a.m. wake up call hits!
7. Fatherly advice is the best advice, and that’s just facts. As Latino dads love to say, “Más sabe el diablo por viejo que por diablo,” or nothing beats the wisdom gained with age and experience.
8. Okay, so this little saying gets us every time: “Sarna con gusto no pica,” roughly translates to, “Mange you wanted doesn’t itch.” When do Latino dads love to say it? When you’re hungover after a night out, of course. And now we say it, too!
9. Growing up, we’ll always appreciate our parents for pushing us to go the extra mile. We can still hear our dads saying, “La práctica hace el maestro” and “échale ganas” whenever we feel the weight of the world on us. Gracias, papá!
Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com