9 Latino Dad-isms That Keep Us Calm

Father's Day

Let’s face it: sometimes Latino dads can get a bit too real with their opinions, but nothing beats their fatherly wisdom.

If you grew up with a Latino father, you probably remember tons of commentary when you first got into a relationship, when you started going out on the town and even about your outfit choices. Yes, Latino dads are known to be strict, but all in all, they mean well.

Whether your dad was affectionate, chances are, you felt the love when they brought out those dad-isms that you still think about today.

Who else remembers their dad saying things like, “No todo lo que brilla es oro” or “Ojos que no ven, corazón que no siente”? We still think about these classic dad-isms today, like when dealing with relationship drama (no need to go into what our dads call our exes today — we’ll leave that to your imagination!).

Whether near or far, Latino dads’ sayings keep us calm when we need it the most, so we compiled nine dad-isms that still get us in the feels.

1. When life’s got you down, Latino dads are always there with the wisdom: “A mal tiempo buena cara,” or, “give a happy face to bad times.”

papi: otra vez llorando por un hombre daniel? tu no te tienes que bajar a su nivel. tu eres mejor que esto, y siempre piensa BIEN en lo que vas a hacer. a mal tiempo, buena cara, y recuerda que siempre te apoyaré.



i felt that and i love my dad. — ダニエル. (@uhdanieI) May 26, 2019

2. When all goes wrong but there’s nothing you can really do about it and it’s the weekend? “Es viernes y el cuerpo lo sabe” aka “It’s Friday and the body knows it.”

Good morning to everyone, but specially to the Latino dads who send a WhatsApp every Friday saying, “Es viernes y el cuerpo lo sabe.” — Stephanie Baez (@StephDayBaez) March 4, 2022

3. Many of our dads know about struggle, so they’re all about helping family, friends and neighbors. Who else has heard the classic “Hoy por ti, mañana por mi” before?

My dad always told me

"to help others is to help yourself”

I believe in the words he said bc he always followed through.

Never hesitated to help anyone.



"HOY POR TI, MANANA POR MI"



Today for you,tomorrow for me,

Bc we never know when we’ll be the ones who need a helping hand — Chicano Marine 🇲🇽🇺🇸💙 (@kingsrush) March 22, 2020

4. Yes, it was kind of annoying growing up and getting the constant “Dime con quién andas, y te diré quién eres” saying, but we certainly get it now! It’s all about energy and buenas vibras.

I remember a saying my dad used to tell me when I was little "dime con quién andas, y te diré quién eres". He was so adamant about me not hanging around certain people. I didn't get the severity of it. Now, I preach this not only my kids and clients but to everyone! Pay a… pic.twitter.com/JbziSdSfVN — Magaly (@mlamadridco) January 29, 2020

5. Latino dads love saying, “El tiempo lo cura todo” — whether talking about your recent breakup with el tóxico or getting home too late and seeing all the croquetas are gone.

Nuevo capituló de mi papá el médico. Papá me duele el tobillo. Mi papa: “el tiempo lo cura todo”. — Rosario Castro (@Rosariocastrov) September 5, 2019

6. Don’t get us wrong, we love to sleep as much as the next person, but we’ll always have “A quien madruga, Dios le ayuda” in our heads. At least that helps us when that 6:00 a.m. wake up call hits!

A quien madruga, Dios le ayuda – My Dad always said to me “He who gets up early is helped by God” #Blessed — Scorpio 🤭 (@CayceOh) February 3, 2020

7. Fatherly advice is the best advice, and that’s just facts. As Latino dads love to say, “Más sabe el diablo por viejo que por diablo,” or nothing beats the wisdom gained with age and experience.

Everytime I talk about life with my dad he makes me realize how little I know. That everything that happens has a reason and an outcome . Como dicen, mas sabe el diablo por viejo que por diablo. — Manny🐘 (@ramirezmanny_) March 19, 2021

8. Okay, so this little saying gets us every time: “Sarna con gusto no pica,” roughly translates to, “Mange you wanted doesn’t itch.” When do Latino dads love to say it? When you’re hungover after a night out, of course. And now we say it, too!

Como dice mi papá: sarna con gusto no pica y si pica no mortifica. — Juliana Castaño⚡️ (@LaFrunita) November 25, 2018

9. Growing up, we’ll always appreciate our parents for pushing us to go the extra mile. We can still hear our dads saying, “La práctica hace el maestro” and “échale ganas” whenever we feel the weight of the world on us. Gracias, papá!

Like my dad says "Echale ganas mijo, la practica hace el maestro" 👍 — A L E X I $ (@___alexo) February 25, 2015

