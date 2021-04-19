Check Out This List of POC Brands To Support This 4/20
By clicking into this article you are confirming that you are 21+.
Since its legalization, the cannabis industry has been dominated by white individuals profiting off of the years of labor and knowledge of Black and brown people. Figuring out how to open up a business is not only tricky due to confusing laws, but also extremely expensive which means that those who have money are able to buy their way in, and brands by Black and POC most often end up with the short end of the stick. Today, 81% of cannabis owners are white and of the remaining 19% of POC owned brands, only 4.3% are Black owned businesses. Additionally, even though cannabis usage is relatively the same, Black individuals are more than 250% more likely to be arrested and incarcerated for possession in comparison to white cannabis users.
As you stock up to celebrate 4/20 (responsibly, of course), we wanted to highlight some Black, Latinx, and other POC cannabis brands to consider supporting.
Black Owned Cannabis Brands
Founded by Chris Ball, this Los Angeles based brand is “the first vertically integrated, minority-owned, Social Equity commercial cannabis facility” in the city. A company that is vertically integrated means that the business is self sustaining in that they grow and distribute their own products, which means that BFF has full control quality control over everything they produce. Combine this with a company that’s working not just for themselves, but for their community, and you have a winning combination.
Oakland based, Black owned, and woman led, DIOS Cannabis is more than just a brand. Founder Mahlate Hagos set out to take up space in an industry that was built off the backs of Black and brown folks, not just for herself but for other POC as well. In addition to creating DIOS Cannabis, Hagos also partnered up with Steep Hill Labs to create Social Equity as a way to “create and promote opportunities for ownership and meaningful participation in the cannabis industry, specifically for communities disproportionately targeted and criminalized in the War on Drugs.“
Launching on 04/20, itsPurpl was founded by none other than Urkle himself – Jaleel White. Listen, this is more than just a celebrity slapping their name on a cannabis strain. After meeting 710 Labs owner Brad Melshenker on a flight a few years ago, the two hit it off when they realized how passionate they were about cannabis. 710 Labs is known for having some of the best concentrate out there- and thus their flower is also top-notch. White worked with 710 Labs to carefully source seeds and cross strains to ensure that their stuff was the best of the best, and it’s safe to say mission accomplished. If you’re a purple cannabis lover, itsPurpl should definitely be at the top of your list.
A new brand that offers a wide variety of products, Napalm Cannabis set out to take the world by storm. They offer products that will make even the most experienced indulger by surprise and have, in a short amount of time, become one of the fastest growing cannabis brands, with plans to continue expanding their line of innovative products.
Latinx Owned Cannabis Brands
Product of Los Angeles
Product of Los Angeles prides itself on being the first Mexican Cannabis Company and their products are everything you would expect and more! The two brands created by POLA are La Familia and Agua de Flor and they each specialize in different goodies inspired by the owner’s cultura. La Familia brings you treats such as chocolate bars, rice krispy treats, and even cookies in some of your favorite Mexican flavors while Agua de Flor combines cannabis and aguas frescas for a unique experience best served over ice. With flavors like Horchata, Piña, Mango and Fresa, just to name a few, Product of Los Angeles’s creations are a must-have.
Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com