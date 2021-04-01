Culture

A Mexican Artist Is Making Pancake Art That’s Too Beautiful To Eat

April 1, 2021
nappancakes / TikTok

Social media is where people can show off just about anything they create. This includes art in any and all media, like pancake art. Claudia, the creator behind Nappan Pancake art, is the latest artist watching their art reach the masses.

Claudia, the artist behind Nappan Pancake art, got her start because of the pandemic.

@nappancakes

casi ✨1 año✨haciendo #pancakeart 🥞 #parati #foryou #viral #trend #glowup #art #foryoupage

♬ Inox la bggg – ᗰᗩᖇIE ᗰOI ᑎᗩᖇᑌTO

The artist first started to play around with pancake art last spring break when the pandemic forced businesses and schools to close. Claudia wanted to get more creative with her kids’ breakfasts since they were now always at home.

“I started experimenting with making Pancake art,” Claudia recalls to mitú. “At first I only used the color of the natural dough and a little cocoa. At first, I just used the ketchup dispensers and little by little I learned.”

Claudia uses her pancake art to honor some truly iconic people.

@nappancakes

Responder a @detodoun_poco233 Cepillín ✨🥞✨ en nuestros ♥️ #parati #fy #HijosAdopTiktoks #adoptiktoks #viral #foryou @cepillintv #pancakeart ncakeart

♬ La Feria de Cepillin – Cepillín

Cepillín recently died and the loss was felt throughout the community. He made our lives joyous and fun with his music, especially his birthday song. Some of the creations are done for fans who request to see their faves turned into delicious pancake art.

The artist loves creating the edible works of art.

@nappancakes

Responder a @smr.885 cuál es tu canción favorita de #selenaquintanilla 🥞🌹 #parati #fy #viral #pancakeart #foryou #art #texmex #pt #trend

♬ sonido original – 💫✨SELENA POR SIEMPRE✨💫

The journey of becoming a pancake artist has been a fun adventure for Claudia and her children. The more she has practiced, the more she has been able to do.

“Sometimes I scream with excitement and I go to all the members of my house to see it,” Claudia says about her successes. “Other times it’s just a feeling like “disappointment could be better” other times it just breaks or burns and then I just cry but it usually feels very satisfying.”

You can check out all of her creations on TikTok.

@nappancakes

Responder a @reyna100804santoyo siii🥞✨ díganle que me adopte 🥺 @ederbez #adoptiktoks #hijosadoptiktoks #parati #foryou #viral #fy #art #pancakeart

♬ Little Bitty Pretty One – Thurston Harris

With 350,000 followers and growing, it won’t be long until more people start to fully enjoy Claudia’s art. Her children can’t get enough of it and she is so excited to share it with the rest of the world.

Here Is The Selena Funeral Footage You Might Not Have Seen

Here Is The Selena Funeral Footage You Might Not Have Seen

AP / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

On April 3, 1995, Selena Quintanilla was put to rest after being shot and killed by her fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar. Selena’s funeral was open to the public so fans could bid La Reina De Tejano a final farewell. Let’s take a moment to remember her. Here Is The Selena Funeral Footage You Might Not Have Seen

Selena never built walls separating her from her fans. On the day of her funeral, it was no different.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

Thousands of friends, family, and fans made their way to Corpus Christi, Texas to wish Selena a loving farewell. Mourners gathered at the church where her body was laid in rest for all of her loved ones to see and pay respect to.

La Reina de Tejano music was laid to rest on April 3, 1995.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

Family, friends, and fans were devastated by the sudden and tragic death of the singer. Her career had just started to cross over into English-language music and people were falling in love with her all over again.

She was buried dressed in the iconic purple we have come to associate her with.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

One of Selena’s last moments was performing at the Houston Astrodome in front of thousands of fans. The image of the singer in her purple jumper is one of the most resounding images fans have of Selena all these years later.

Many people lined up to pay their respect of the beloved Tejano singer.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

“She was a great role model for everybody,” a fan told AP.

The world looked on as somber pallbearers carried Selena’s casket to her final resting place.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

The once vibrant light of Selena Quintanilla was not extinguished when she died. She might not be with us physically anymore but her fans have kept her alive with her music and love.

Before lowering her casket, funeral-goers left hundreds of long-stemmed white roses, her favorite.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

The roses were a touching homage to the singer and the love she shared with her fans.

It was truly a sorrowful moment for all those who loved and cherished the singer.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

Hundreds of people lined the streets to get a glimpse of the hearse carrying Selena’s casket to the cemetery. Everyone was trying to get one final look at the special singer who changed the face of Latinos in music.

As in life, Selena’s funeral was open to the public so everyone touched by the singer could bid her farewell.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

Her importance to the Latino community cannot be stated enough. She was the first singer to go mainstream that looked like her community and represented her community with such grace.

The world watched heartbroken family and friends said goodbye.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

The heartbreak was felt around the world as all of her fans watched those closest to her giving her a final goodbye.

And a devastated husband tried to come to terms with his unimaginable loss.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

Chris Perez has continued to keep Selena alive through his own words and actions.

Watch the full funeral footage below. [Warning: You will see open casket images of Selena in the video.]

A Twitter User Found Shrimp Tails And Baked Rat Caca In His Cinnamon Toast Crunch

A Twitter User Found Shrimp Tails And Baked Rat Caca In His Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Yeah… this is one cereal box prize we’ll pass on.

Once upon a time, it was considered to be a real treat if you found something that wasn’t food in your breakfast cereal box. From sticker tattoos and puzzles to action figures, as kids, a cereal box presented quite a bit in the way of motivation when waking up early on school mornings.

Recently, however, a man came across a surprise in a General Mills Cinnamon Toast Box that’ll be sure to make you think the next time you reach for those Wheeties.

Writer and comedian Jensen Karp says he found shrimp tails, string, and what appears to be mouse poop in his Cinnamon Toast cereal box.

In a tweet he posted on Monday, which has since gone viral and retweeted more than 11,500 times, the comedian shared the strange discoveries. “Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit),” he asked in a tweet on Monday.

It didn’t take long for the Cinnamon Toast cereal account to reply that the shrimp-looking things were, not shrimp tails but rather chunks of cinnamon and sugar.  “After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended,” the account replied. “We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross-contamination with shrimp.”

In response, Karp tweeted “Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos,” he wrote. “I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me?”

It didn’t take long for Twitter to express how unimpressed they were by the brand’s explanation with a barrage of memes and replies.

Twitter users also expressed concern for those with shellfish allergies.

Karp went onto share more photos of his cursed cereal, this image showing what appears to be baked-on rat poo. Another tweet showed a string found in the same box. One user replied to the images sharing that it was possible that a mice or rat burrowed into the Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal ingredients and brought in a few of their own belongings.

In a final follow-up photo of the other bag included in the family-sized box of cereal, Karp revealed what “appears to include … dental floss.”

Though the saga continues, Karp revealed that the company asked him to send them the product so that they could get down to the root of the problem.

