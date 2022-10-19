Halloween Horror Nights Has Its First-Ever Haunted House En Español – With None Other Than El Chupacabra

wearemitu

Earlier this month, I got to experience every single one of the 10 mind-ripping haunted houses at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights and I’m beyond excited to chismosear with you which ones were my favorites.

There’s something for everyone this year, even HHN’s first-ever house completely in Spanish!

Best Overall – Halloween

Halloween Horror Nights Universal Studios Florida

If I could recommend a house to start the night with, it would be this one.

Hearing the iconic Halloween theme song sets the mood for all the thrills and scares you’re going to be experiencing throughout the night. You don’t have to be a horror movie buff to know about Michael Myers, or as I like to call him, Miguel Myers: the man who doesn’t say a word and is still scary AF.

As soon as you step into this house, you go back to 1978 – the year it all began. Keep your eyes peeled y ten cuidado because Miguel is ready to strike at every turn.

Most Entertaining – The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare

Halloween Horror Nights Universal Studios Florida

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare haunted house proves that you can have the actual time of your life and still be terrified.

From when you step into line to when you exit the house, you feel you’re at a rave listening to The Weeknd’s After Hours hits at full volume. Get ready to feel like that meme of The Weeknd at the Superbowl as you walk through hallways full of mirrors, blinding lights, and bandaged maniacs performing plastic surgery.

If you aren’t The Weeknd’s biggest fan already, I recommend watching his After Hours music videos to understand the parallels and storylines within the house.

Most Beautiful – Dead Man’s Pier + Spirits of the Coven (TIE)

Halloween Horror Nights Universal Studios Florida

Who says horror isn’t beautiful? These two houses are the most aesthetically pleasing ones this year. Although completely different, both make you feel like you’re a part of a story.

As stated by Universal Studios, “Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake transports you to a New England fishing village where undead fishermen are seeking their revenge.” As you walk through the house, you’re accompanied by some creepingly beautiful violin music.

One Tip: ask an employee about the love story depicted throughout this house, or you may miss it otherwise! Spirits of the Coven feels like you’re stepping into a 1920’s speakeasy. The costumes, music, and setting are beautiful and kind of make you think it would be fun to be a witch! Another tip: “witches brew” is the password to enter the speakeasy.

Most Original – Fiesta de Chupacabras

Halloween Horror Nights Universal Studios Florida

The official description of this house reads “Visit a Latin American village where the legend of the creature Chupacabra is celebrated with a colorful fiesta. And the streets are lined with the crimson blood of tourists like you and your amigos.”

Here, the magic is in the details! This is HHN’s first ever house completely in Spanish, and if you take a close look, all of the signs and decorations within the house are also in Spanish. The music makes you want to dance but as soon as you see the terrifying firulais that is Chupacabra, you’ll want to be out of there ASAP.

And there you have it, our favorite houses from this Halloween Horror Nights 2022! But I could go on forever and ever talking about how much I loved the themed food, thrilling rollercoasters, and scare zones that HHN has to offer this year.

Don’t miss out, get your tickets now!

