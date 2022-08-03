Brazilian Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After A 27-Hour Surgery

Things That Matter

Brazilian conjoined twins Arthur and Bernardo Lima were just separated in a historic, successful surgery that involved virtual reality. Connected through their skulls and brains until now, the 3-year-old twins were finally able to meet face to face.

As reported by the Washington Post, Arthur and Bernardo were conjoined cranially, and also connected through veins. Born to parents Adriely and Antonio Lima, the family traveled from their native Roraima so that the twins would receive the complex surgery in Rio de Janeiro.

The surgery in question was anything but run-of-the-mill: in fact, doctors from London also took part in the surgery, using virtual reality to make it possible. Brazilian neurosurgeons Dr. Paulo Niemeyer and Dr. Noor ul Owase Jeelani from London teamed up, with the latter doctor describing the procedure as “space-age stuff.”

Conjoined twins in Brazil separated with help of virtual reality https://t.co/HFaKgmRn0f pic.twitter.com/oN1KyvTx1p — 1News (@1NewsNZ) August 1, 2022

As per BBC, doctors spent “months” preparing for the surgery, examining the twins’ CT and MRI scans, and could practice on virtual reality models before the real thing. Dr. Jeelani explained to PA News Agency, “It’s really great to see the anatomy and do the surgery before you actually put the children at any risk.”

He continued, “In some ways these operations are considered the hardest of our time, and to do it in virtual reality was just really man-on-Mars stuff.”

Conjoined twins born in Brazil with a fused head and brain have been separated in what doctors described Monday as the most complex surgery of its kind, which they prepared for using virtual reality, AFP reported on Monday. pic.twitter.com/TDG7TMzIOh — 🦋🤩💛OMO ILESHA💛💥🦋 (@obasanya1972) August 2, 2022

Arthur and Bernardo had scar tissue that made even Dr. Jeelani “apprehensive” about operating on them, while other people in the medical field said the surgery was impossible. However, the 27-hour surgery was successful, and was funded by Dr. Jeelani’s own charity Gemini Untwined.

The medical staff included 100 people, and used virtual reality that mapped the twins’ heads. Even though Dr. Jeelani was in London, he was “absolutely shattered” after the intense operation, which involved him only taking four 15-minute breaks in 27 hours.

'We are, by default, the global leaders in this kind of work'



Great Ormond Street Hospital paediatric surgeon Noor ul Owase Jeelani speaks to Isabel & Mark after successfully separating conjoined twins with fused brains in Brazil using virtual reality techniques. pic.twitter.com/yYIogvSJ0E — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 3, 2022

Once the surgery was completed, the family was “over the moon.”

Meanwhile, the twins were finally able to meet face-to-face for the first time, just four days after the intensive surgery. Touching hands, the two will now undergo rehabilitation for a total of six months.

Three-year-old conjoined twins Arthur and Bernardo Lima were separated after undergoing a 27-hour-long surgery in Brazil. The boys were able to lay face-to-face for the first time after the surgery pic.twitter.com/bI3e2LbrVC — Reuters (@Reuters) August 3, 2022

Dr. Jeelani said, the surgery is a “remarkable achievement” for the twins, their family and similar procedures in the future.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com