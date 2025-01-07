It’s happened. Yolanda Saldívar, the woman who killed beloved Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla, has applied for parole. Saldívar has been in prison for Selena’s murder since November 22, 1995. She is eligible for parole on March 30, 2025. The murder of Selena shocked fans around the world. And the trial captivated audiences as people waited to see the fate of Saldívar. Now, fans are reacting to the news that Saldívar has applied for parole.

Yolanda Saldívar might be a free woman in March, but it might be safer for her to stay behind bars

Fans of late singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez are fighting to make sure that Yolanda Saldívar — the woman convicted of shooting and killing the singer nearly 30 years ago — stays behind bars. https://t.co/AdC80a6efY pic.twitter.com/yKvedIC0Ih — ABC News (@ABC) December 13, 2024

Saldívar has started the process to get parole after 30 years behind bars. According to numerous reports, Saldívar is requesting parole due to concerns for her safety. She argues that there’s a bounty on her head by inmates seeking justice for Selena. While that might be true, the culture around Selena has only grown in the 30 years since her death, and some people are bringing up concerns about Saldívar’s safety should she be released.

In an interview on ABC News Live, “Anything for Selenas” podcast host Maria Garcia agreed with some of the arguments. The segment included an interview with the prosecuting district attorney in the Texas case.

During the segment, former Nueces County district attorney Carlos Valdez admits that he thought people would move on from the case and Selena within five years. Instead, he believes there is a risk to Saldívar’s safety now due to the lasting and growing legacy Selena has left behind.

“Anything for Selenas” podcast host Maria Garcia agrees and thinks Saldívar still needs to do more work

Me if I see Yolanda Saldivar outside pic.twitter.com/fi4sAM6WBr https://t.co/rq2QwB6rIb — Anthony (@okanthony_) December 31, 2024

During the interview, Garcia agrees with Valdez that there is a perceived risk to Saldívar’s safety if she is released from prison. As she states, there is a social media subculture with jokes about what they would do if Saldívar were free.

Furthermore, Garcia argues that Saldívar, despite the amount of time she has served in prison, has never taken full accountability for her actions and the death of Selena.

“Yolanda Saldívar has not done that,” Garcia said about Saldívar taking accountability during the ABC News Live interview. “In fact, as early as last year, even a few months ago, she’s given interviews where she has repeatedly stated lies about Selena and implied that it was Selena’s own fault that she brought on her killing.”

The news of Saldívar applying for parole ignited social media

Yolanda Saldivar got the fucking nerves to file for Parole in 2025 because she has bounty on her head?? Bitch I know you fucking lying. Rot behind them bars Bae the fuck. pic.twitter.com/dKXd6zi0wN — Austin Boi (@AAUSTINBOI) December 31, 2024

There was a lot of disbelief that she would do such a thing, considering the sentiment still held toward her. For years, people have been looking forward to the day she would be able to get parole, and the jokes and social media posts have been relentless.

“Yolanda Saldívar, the woman who murdered Selena Quintanilla, has reportedly filed for parole after 30 years in prison”

me: pic.twitter.com/lZLSJIyPN0 — theangelwings (@isbel227) December 31, 2024

Fans have, understandably, been upset about the murder of Selena and have had three decades to sit on those feelings. There is a lot of anger still towards Saldívar, and it seems the people in the know are right. It might be safer if Saldívar stays behind bars due to the attention people pay to the case and her journey.