Migrants deported from the United States to countries other than their own could now be sent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo under a new agreement announced by the Congolese government on April 5. The deal would allow the U.S. to deport so-called third-country nationals to Kinshasa starting this month. The U.S. will be covering the costs, and Congo is describing the arrangement as temporary.

However, this is not about Congolese nationals being returned home. It is about people from other countries being transferred into a state they may have no connection to, under a deportation system that has already drawn legal and human rights criticism across Africa. Reuters reported just days before the deal was announced that talks with Congo were part of Washington’s growing reliance on third-country deportations to speed removals, often through quiet negotiations with limited public detail.

What Congo has actually agreed to

According to the Congolese government, the arrangement creates a “temporary reception” framework for deportees sent by the United States. The government added that there are designated sites near Kinshasa prepared to receive them. Officials said the U.S. will provide the logistical and technical support. And Congo insisted that the program does not amount to permanent settlement or an outsourcing of Congolese migration policy. AP and Reuters both reported they expect deportees to begin arriving this month. However, Congo did not say how many people it has agreed to take.

Congo also said there would be no automatic onward transfer to deportees’ home countries. Similarly, it added that they’d review each case individually under Congolese law and national security requirements.

What we still do not know

Even with the announcement, much of the arrangement remains opaque.

Reuters reported on April 3 that key questions were still unresolved in the negotiations: when flights would begin, how many migrants could arrive, what their nationalities would be, and what Congo might receive in return. One source familiar with the discussions told Reuters that the plan could involve migrants from South America, including Venezuelans.

Now, when a government agrees to accept deportees who are not its own nationals, the entire arrangement turns on the terms. Who is being sent, under what legal process, with what safeguards, for how long, we still don’t know. Right now, the public still does not have clean answers to those questions.

This is part of a bigger U.S. deportation strategy

Congo is not the first African country pulled into this system.

Reuters, AP, and the BBC all report that the Trump administration has already used or pursued similar third-country deportation arrangements with multiple African states, including Ghana, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, South Sudan, Uganda, and Rwanda. The policy has become one of the clearest signs of how far Washington is willing to go to accelerate removals, even when people cannot easily return to their countries of origin.

AP also reported last month that Democratic staff on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee found the administration had spent at least $40 million to deport roughly 300 migrants to third countries, with 47 agreements at various stages of negotiation and 15 already concluded.

Why legal experts and rights groups are sounding the alarm

The core criticism from legal experts and right groups is the same: deporting people to countries where they are not nationals can strip away the already-fragile protections that are supposed to govern removal.

Reuters reported that legal experts and rights groups have criticized these agreements over both their legal basis and the treatment of deportees once they are sent abroad. AP added that many of the cases involve migrants who had protection orders from U.S. immigration judges preventing return to their home countries because of safety concerns.

Because if someone cannot return legally and safely to the country they fled, and the U.S. starts moving them through third countries instead, the question becomes whether protection is being respected or merely rerouted out of sight.

In the end, while the geography might change, the vulnerability remains the same.

Why Congo, and why now

Reuters reported that the Congo talks coincided with two major U.S. interests in the region: efforts to implement a peace process involving Congo and Rwanda, and Washington’s interest in securing access to Congolese critical minerals such as cobalt, lithium, tantalum, and copper. That does not automatically prove a quid pro quo. It does, however, place the deportation deal inside a wider relationship shaped by diplomacy, extraction, and leverage.

So here is what we know

The Democratic Republic of Congo says it has agreed to temporarily receive third-country deportees from the United States starting this month. The U.S. will pay for the arrangement. Reception facilities have reportedly been prepared near Kinshasa. Congo says it will review each case individually and that the plan does not amount to permanent resettlement.

And here is what we also know:

The number of deportees is unknown, their nationalities are still unclear, and the legal safeguards remain murky. Rights groups and legal experts have already criticized this whole model. And the agreement arrives inside a broader U.S. strategy that has already spent tens of millions of dollars building a transnational deportation network, often with minimal transparency.