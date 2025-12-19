If there is anything as American as apple pie, it would be mass deportations. As a nation, we have often leaned into this tactic to make some of the most hateful among us feel safe. Throughout history, the federal government has leaned into the dangerous practice of large-scale operations to arrest and remove people of certain identities, often sweeping up US citizens in the process. Let’s discuss how the American government has repeatedly put citizens at risk to deliver on inhumane immigration policies.

America has a long relationship with mass deporting Latinos starting in 1929

The Mexican Repatriation was the repatriation, deportation, and expulsion of Mexicans and Mexican Americans from the United States during the Great Depression between 1929 and 1939.



History repeats itself. What are you doing to prevent it?



Americans love the food, love to make… pic.twitter.com/zGPXgC1VQ4 — Tita (@titacarra_) May 6, 2025

The Great Depression was a horrible time for most of humanity. The stock market collapse in 1929 ushered in a time of financial uncertainty that left families destitute. Without consistent work and paychecks, millions of Americans lined up for food banks, desperate to get enough food for their families. While the New Deal was giving jobs to Americans, Mexicans, Mexican-Americans, and Latinos were cut out and targeted instead.

At the same time, the US government got to work finding a villain in the Latino population. This is one of the first coordinated mass deportation campaigns by the federal government. Much like today, agents were tasked with rounding up and deporting as many Mexicans as possible. The Mexican Repatriation effort was prejudiced from the beginning, and a manhunt for anyone who looked Mexican was underway.

Agents targeted Latino people in general by going to workplaces, hospitals, and public parks. Anyone who appeared to be Mexican was arrested and deported. It is estimated that as many as 2,000,000 people were arrested during this campaign. Sixty percent of the people caught up in the mass deportation effort were US citizens. The government coerced and forced people born in the country to renounce their citizenship to deport them.

The mass deportation aggression against all Latinos in the US lasted for ten years until 1939. This was the start of World War II and the end of the Great Depression. However, this is not the end of the festering hate towards the Latino community.

At one point, the government invited people to be deported later

The Bracero Program was initiated out of concerns that the Southwest would not have enough farm labor due to U.S. entry into WWII. It outlasted the war, however, ending in 1964. Over the 22 years of the program, more than 4.6 million employment contracts were issued. /2 pic.twitter.com/M9qPByKAdL — Bambooshooti™ 🇺🇸🥁🌊😷💉🌻 (@bambooshooti) August 4, 2025

By 1942, the US faced a staggering labor shortage with men deployed in Europe to fight in World War II. The Bracero Program, a formal agreement between the US and Mexico, made it easier for people to get jobs on American farms. The jobs promised fair wages and good living conditions to support the influx of Mexican laborers to the US.

Instead, Mexican laborers faced subpar wages and experienced awful living conditions. Many experienced wage theft from the white landowners who exploited the laborers. Laborers were originally offered a minimum wage of $0.30 an hour. The Bracero Program was in effect from 1942 to 1964. Yet, a mass deportation campaign was bubbling a decade before the end of the Bracero Program.

Last US mass deportation was the mid-1950s Operation Wetback. It's as racist as the name implies. Removed >2 million people, nearly a quarter were American citizens. Do you really think such horrors won't recur if Trump wins? pic.twitter.com/YYpeCUqSVH — Joe Hall-Patton, PhD (@Cynical_History) October 29, 2024

On July 15, 1954, the federal government again launched “Operation Wetback.” The mass deportation campaign once again focused on anyone who looked or sounded Mexican. While it is not known how many citizens were deported, the US government did claim to deport 1.3 million people during “Operation Wetback.”

Historians agree and have been able to confirm some of the cases of citizens getting caught up in the post-WWII mass deportation. Once again, American citizens, sometimes multiple generations deep, were arrested and deported for looking Mexican.

We are living during another mass deportation campaign

Trump’s ICE raids make our communities less safe. At a field hearing with @OversightDems in LA, we heard from a woman whose 79 year old father, an American citizen, was brutally assaulted by ICE.



Instead of protecting communities, Trump’s mass deportation policies are leading… pic.twitter.com/8IvOfratml — Rep. James Walkinshaw (@Rep_Walkinshaw) November 28, 2025

This isn’t a hot take or a sudden revelation. Since he won the 2024 election, President Donald Trump promised to target and terrorize the immigrant and Latino communities. Much like the rest of the Trump administration, this mass deportation operation lacks rigorous oversight and is absent of serious people leading. Yet, the damage they are doing and the trauma they are causing is real and will be felt for generations.

The oversight into how the arrests and deportations are happening remains haphazard at best. The military tactics being performed by the immigration agents are less about the actual arrests and largely just about making Latinos and immigrants live in fear. In short, like so many other positions, policies, and decisions from this administration, the cruelty is the point.

ICE has detained over 170 U.S citizens during recent raids in Chicago where anyone that’s brown is snatched up without being asked for their identification! They’re stomped,kicked & beaten to where they need hospitalization while being told by ICE you have no rights here! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/YmkMrgSfFi — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) November 14, 2025

The number of people arrested and deported by the current administration through October 2025 is 225,757. That is more than double the number of people who were arrested in 2024. The overzealous immigration enforcement has, once again, put Latinos at risk of arrest regardless of immigration status.

In that time, more than 170 US citizens have been arrested and detained by immigration officials. The Supreme Court’s decision to allow racial profiling of Latinos for immigration arrests is a dangerous decision that will likely only exacerbate this number. The decision is a nod to America’s long history of targeting Latinos, regardless of immigration status, for deportation. A use of governmental force aimed at injecting fear and trauma into our communities.