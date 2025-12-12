Immigration is a major focus of the federal government. Immigration authorities carried out raids, dismantled immigration norms, and terrorized neighborhoods this past year. With so much happening, it could be hard to keep up with everything, including the major development in the Kilmar Ábrego García saga. We gathered together some of the top immigration stories you might have missed this week but should definitely know.

A federal judge shielded Kilmar Ábrego García from immigration authorities

POWERFUL. Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a free man this morning.



A judge ordered his release after the Trump DOJ attorney misled the court.



“I stand here today with my head held high. I will continue to fight and stand firm.”



The government must stop its relentless pursuit of him. pic.twitter.com/87IpNSXOYb — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryDems) December 12, 2025

For nine months, Kilmar Ábrego García was the face of the Trump administration’s escalating immigration crackdown. Authorities wrongfully deported the father from Maryland and sent him to the infamous CECOT prison in El Salvador. His deportation and subsequent fight ignited backlash from across the country against the Trump administration. After his release, he spoke to a crowd waiting for him.

“I stand before you a free man and I want you to remember me this way, with my head held up high,” Abrego Garcia told the crowd. “I come here today with so much hope and I thank God who has been with me since the start with my family.”

Read more about Kilmar Ábrego García and his continued fight for freedom here.

Lawmakers grilled Sec. Kristi Noem about her overzealous deportations

“He is a combat veteran, a Purple Heart recipient … Earlier this year you deported him to Korea.”



Rep. Seth Magaziner confronted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about the alleged wrongful deportation of a military veteran. pic.twitter.com/lafB4ojF4Y — ABC News (@ABC) December 11, 2025

Sec. Kristi Noem was confronted about her deportation agenda in an exchange with Rep. Seth Magaziner (R-R.I.-2nd). Rep. Magaziner asked Sec. Noem if she had ever deported a military veteran. She responded to the question vehemently denying the claim. That is when Rep. Magazine pulled out a tablet with a man on the screen.

The man on the screen was Sae Joon Park, a Purple Heart recipient and military veteran. Rep. Magaziner told Sec. Noem that Park was shot twice while serving in Panama in 1989. After 40 years, Park self-deported back to Korea after he received an order of removal tied to minor drug offenses in the past.

“Like many veterans, he struggled with PTSD and substance abuse after his service,” Rep. Magaziner told Sec. Noem. “He was arrested in the 1990s for some minor drug offenses, nothing serious. He never hurt anyone besides himself, and he’s been clean and sober for 14 years.”

Read more about Sec. Krist Noem and her congressional hearing here.

Immigration officials have released a Los Angeles student from detention

A high schooler, Benjamin Guerrero Cruz, was nearly deported before graduation. No crime. No warrant. Just ICE.

This is why we’re building https://t.co/qyUIygAKBU — to protect people, document abuses, and defend due process.

Help us: https://t.co/RHzreudUJO pic.twitter.com/xRaDUPA9hv — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 12, 2025

Benjamin Marcelo Guerrero-Cruz is out of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. He was in detention for months. The teenager was walking his dog on Aug. 8, 2025, when he was arrested by ICE agents. His arrest sparked outrage as he was getting ready for his senior year of high school at Reseda Charter High School. Officials originally held Guerrero-Cruz in a Los Angeles facility before sending him to a similar one in Arizona.

“I am glad to welcome Benjamin home, and hope he and his family can begin to heal after a traumatic experience,” California State Assemblymember Luz Rivas said in a statement. “I will continue fighting to protect our communities and reunite families that have been torn apart at the hands of Donald Trump and ICE’s inhumane and cruel actions.”

Read more about Benjamin Guerrero-Cruz’s detention and release here.

The federal government claims it has detained 10,000 people in LA

ICE raids at immigration courthouses, schools, worksites, and stores followed by National Guard deployments have triggered protests in Los Angeles and nationwide.



Reminder: The fight for human rights is real in the US. pic.twitter.com/p0O9Ixcs13 — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) June 9, 2025

The federal government targeted Los Angeles in June for increased immigration raids. Many considered Los Angeles a test of what the administration would be able to do. Additionally, some considered it a warning for other major cities in the US so they could start getting ready for the coming immigration raids. New data from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claims that 10,000 people have been arrested by ICE in Los Angeles. According to data available on TRAC, the number would align with the rate of arrests.

Learn more about the DHS data here.