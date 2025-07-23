The Trump administration imposed new restrictions on passenger and cargo flights from Mexico to the United States. The decision, made by the Department of Transportation, threatens a partnership between Delta Airlines and Aeromexico. The threatened action could have sizable economic impacts on both countries by hurting tourism. The Mexican government recently made changes to flight slots in Mexico City that impacted American airlines.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is threatening to limit Mexican flights, as well as Aeromexico

The Trump administration imposed new restrictions on flights from Mexico and threatened to end a partnership between Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico. https://t.co/6byzme1gi7 pic.twitter.com/RC6CvXgvpx — ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) July 20, 2025

The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is taking retaliatory steps against Mexico. In a recent decision, the DOT is setting limits on Mexican flights into the U.S. This stems from a decision made by the Mexican government in 2022 and 2023. Duffy, whose résumé includes starring in MTV’s “The Real World” and being named one of the top American lumberjacks in 1997, claims it is to better the U.S. standing.

Part of the decision is that all flights from Mexico must be submitted to the U.S. government in advance. The DOT will then be tasked with approving or disapproving the flights. This will affect all Mexican passenger, cargo, and charter flights. What has Duffy all upset? The Mexican government limited flight slots. This means that some U.S. flights have to move to the new Felipe Angeles International Airport. Duffy seems angry that the 30-mile difference gives Mexico an unfair advantage in Mexico.

“Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg deliberately allowed Mexico to break our bilateral aviation agreement,” Duffy claims, according to ABC7. “That ends today. Let these actions serve as a warning to any country who thinks it can take advantage of the U.S., our carriers, and our market. America First means fighting for the fundamental principle of fairness.”

The Trump administration has been bullish in threatening longstanding allies to exude a perceived strength in the world. The U.S. government has set tariffs and started needless trade wars with our closest trading and diplomatic allies. The decisions are having negative consequences for everyday Americans. Americans have experienced price increases as the tariffs get passed down to consumers.

The Trump administration is threatening a U.S. airline over the issue

The Trump administration imposed new restrictions on flights from Mexico and threatened to end a partnership between Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico.



Read more here: https://t.co/QuFoLhldtL pic.twitter.com/K8FNKVFpRF — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 22, 2025

Delta Airlines and Aeromexico joined into a transborder partnership in 2016. The partnership directly benefits both the U.S. and Mexican economies. Mexico is the No. 1 destination for American tourists with 40 million visiting the country in 2024.

According to WCHS, this is something the Trump administration has been working to end since President Donald Trump’s first term. The attempt to end the agreement between the airlines would deprive the U.S. and Mexican economies a combined $800 million annually. It would also lead to job cuts to American workers.

“The U.S. Department of Transportation’s tentative proposal to terminate its approval of the strategic and pro-competitive partnership between Delta and Aeromexico would cause significant harm to consumers traveling between the U.S. and Mexico, as well as U.S. jobs, communities, and transborder competition,” reads a statement from Delta, according to WCHS.

Other than complaining about the Mexican government asserting its sovereignty, the U.S. government has not given a reason for threatening the partnership. Like many decisions from the current administration, there seems to be one motive, a distraction. The current Republican leadership is pushing hard for people to forget about their promise to release the Epstein Files and their recent votes to block their release.