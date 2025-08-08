President Donald Trump is out here trying to distract everyone from his horrific administration’s work again. He is now putting forward a $50 million reward for credible information that could result in the capture or arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Like, what even is that? A reward for information leading to the arrest of a president of another country who is not in hiding? President Trump is not being serious because this is just not a serious ask, right?

The Trump administration recently doubled the bounty on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The administration claims that President Maduro is one of the world’s biggest narco-traffickers. The federal government claims that President Maduro and his close allies are responsible for flooding the United States with fentanyl-laced cocaine by working with cartels.

The Trump administration first brought charges against President Maduro in 2020. The Venezuelan leader was indicted in a Manhattan court. The federal government placed a $15 million bounty on him originally. The Biden administration later increased the bounty to $25 million, matching the same amount placed on Osama bin Laden.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, who doesn’t have a clear answer on the Epstein files, announced the bounty in a video. While announcing the doubling of the bounty, Attorney General Bondi also claims that President Maduro is working with cartels, including the Sinaloa Cartel, to move drugs into the U.S.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, Maduro will not escape justice and he will be held accountable for his despicable crimes,” Attorney General Bondi says in the video.

Yet, she is unable to match that energy in releasing the Epstein files despite previously saying that the infamous client list was on her desk earlier this year. Rather, she has joined the effort to deflect from the Epstein case in what even Trump supporters are calling a cover-up.

Many are calling the bounty on President Nicolás Maduro a distraction

#Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil has denounced Washington’s announcement of a $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest of President Nicolas #Maduro, calling it a "circus" and a desperate distraction from #US domestic troubles.



US Attorney General Pam Bondi… pic.twitter.com/6ytcCjGV8Q — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 8, 2025

President Maduro is determined to defy the international community after a contested victory in the last presidential election. Audits show that President Maduro didn’t win the election, yet he has remained in power. In their continued defiance, the Venezuelan government responded to the claims from the U.S. government.

“We’re not surprised, coming from whom it comes from. The same one who promised a nonexistent ‘secret list’ of Epstein and who wallows in scandals for political favors,” Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said in a statement. He added: “Her show is a joke, a desperate distraction from her own misery.”

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Gil characterized the bounty as “pathetic” and a “crude political propaganda operation,” according to NBC News.

The Trump administration is grappling with a range of internal challenges, including controversies linked to the Epstein case and the financial strain tariffs have placed on U.S. consumers. President Trump proudly proclaimed that “billions” were rolling in because of the tariffs. However, one would expect a “successful” businessman to know that tariffs are paid by American companies and consumers. He is either willfully lying to the American public, or he doesn’t understand how business works.