Minneapolis is bringing a sharper lens to the terrorizing mass deportation push in the United States. The country witnessed protests, clashes, and videos of immigration agents trying to storm businesses. However, that isn’t all that is going on. There are several stories happening that impact you that you might have missed. A lot is going on out there, so we pulled together some stories you need to know right now.

Peso Pluma announced a new tour

DINASTÍA Tour by Peso Pluma & friends.



La gira consta de 30 fechas, iniciando el 1 de Marzo.

Entradas disponibles este 21 de Enero. ❤️‍🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DfR0DkO1lR — Peso Pluma México 🇲🇽 (@teamdoblepmx) January 19, 2026

Peso Pluma is getting back on the road to tour his album “DINASTÍA.” The “Dinastía by Peso Pluma and Friends” tour is a US arena tour starting on March 1, 2026. The 30-day tour starts in San Francisco and ends in Chicago with stops in New York, Phoenix, Austin, and Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums. Additionally, the album is rooted in honoring corridos.

Check out how to get tickets here.

María Corina Machado made a weird gesture to President Donald Trump

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said the Nobel Peace Prize is permanent and cannot be transferred, shared, or revoked, even if the medal or diploma changes hands.



The statement followed Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado’s decision to give her Peace Prize medal to… pic.twitter.com/UbVFF0PvB2 — AnewZ (@Anewz_tv) January 19, 2026

María Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in trying to bring democracy to Venezuela. The award is one of the highest global recognitions of work for positive social change. However, Machado, in what can only be seen as a misguided attempt at diplomacy, gave her medal to President Donald Trump. The foundation that awards the medals released a statement clarifying that the honors of the award are not transferable. So, while President Trump might have a physical medal, his name will never appear as a Nobel laureate in any official records.

Compounding the situation, President Trump has expressed support for Delcy Rodríguez rather than Machado to govern Venezuela. Rodriguez is a continuation of the Chavista regime. Machado is seen as the democratically elected president during the last election.

Furthermore, President Trump renewed his threats to take Greenland from Denmark by force. He said that being snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize means he no longer needs to worry about peace.

Read more about Venezuela and the US here.

Protestors interrupted a church service claiming one of the pastors works for ICE

Oh, you won’t believe this one, a pastor in Saint Paul had his church service disrupted by protesters because it turns out he’s working directly with ice.



David Easterwood should be banished from the church for life because Jesus would not be on the side of ICE. pic.twitter.com/DyqQI7VydW — MAGA Cult Slayer🦅🇺🇸 (@MAGACult2) January 19, 2026

A group of protestors interrupted a Cities Church service in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The group was protesting pastor David Easterwood. While he is one of the pastors for the church, he is also the lead of the local ICE office. The frustration over ICE raids in Minneapolis is growing as the federal government tries to overwhelm the city with federal agents. The Minneapolis Police Department employs 600 police officers.

Meanwhile, the federal government has unleashed 3,000 immigration agents to overwhelm the city’s resources and residents. Videos show some ICE agents attempting to go door-to-door to find people who are undocumented. Minneapolis residents have not backed down and are continuously meeting ICE agents in the streets to push back.

Read more about the protest at Cities Church here.

Virginia stopped cooperation between state police and ICE

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger Ends State Police Cooperation with ICE Hours After Taking Office pic.twitter.com/SyKSUIWkky — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) January 17, 2026

Virginia inaugurated Gov. Abigail Spanberger on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. The governor started her term with a strong signal to ICE and Virginia’s immigrant communities. Hours after taking office, Gov. Spanberger signed an executive order ending all state police cooperation with ICE. The decisive action is a victory for immigration advocates in the state who have been working for years to create this change.

“Today is a historic day for the Commonwealth,” Luis Aguilar, Virginia Director at CASA in Action, told WWBT. “This victory belongs to the immigrant communities who organized, spoke out, and refused to be silenced. By repealing EO-47, Governor Spanberger has reaffirmed that Virginia stands for freedom for all.”

Read more about Gov. Spanberger’s decision here.