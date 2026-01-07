Videos of an ICE-related shooting have gone viral on social media. An officer with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shot at a driver, killing her. The incident happened during an operation in a neighborhood in Minneapolis. Officials with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) immediately denounced the victim and blamed her for the fatal shooting. Here is what we know and how people are reacting to the killing.

An ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis

Here’s the best angle of the ICE shooting in Minneapolis. Absolutely unnecessary. The victim is reported to be a legal observer and U.S. citizen. pic.twitter.com/mbq1bYwW9U — Houtan Yaghmai, Esq. (@houtan_esq) January 7, 2026

Authorities are still releasing information about the woman. Officials have confirmed that she was a 37-year-old U.S. citizen. Furthermore, she was a legal observer during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid happening in Minneapolis. The incident occurred at East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, one mile from the site where police murdered George Floyd.

The killing sparked immediate outrage from elected officials. Many have been critical of ICE agents’ overly aggressive tactics against U.S. citizens.

“To ICE, get the f*ck out of Minneapolis,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said during a news conference. “We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some sort of safety, and you are doing the opposite.”

According to witnesses, alarms sounded around 9:30 a.m. to alert neighbors of ICE’s presence in the neighborhood. Videos show a dark red SUV parked in the street as ICE officers approached the vehicle. One of the officers attempted to open the driver’s side door. That is when the driver tried to move the car. In response, a different` ICE officer pulled out his gun and shot the woman in the face.

Elected Republicans are defending ICE after the shooting in a swift attempt to control the narrative. However, the video evidence is jarring. Yet, Republican officials on social media are using the tragedy to stoke divisive flames for political points.

The federal government is trying to claim self-defense

I’ve seen the video.



Don’t believe this propaganda machine.



The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice. https://t.co/3faWW4bQvV January 7, 2026

DHS Sec. Kristi Noem addressed the shooting in passing during a press conference in Texas. Sec. Noem claims that the woman driver was committing an “act of domestic terrorism.” Tricia McLaughlin, Homeland Security’s assistant secretary for public affairs, claimed that the driver weaponizes her vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene immediately contradicted statements from DHS officials. According to them, the ICE agent in Minneapolis overreacted.

“She was trying to turn around, and the ICE agent was in front of her car, and he pulled out a gun and put it right in – like his midriff was on her bumper – and he reached across the hood of the car and shot her in the face like three, four times,” Emily Heller, a witness at the scene, told MPR News.

The escalation in violence against U.S. citizens perpetrated by ICE has been growing since June 2025, when ICE started raids in Los Angeles. Throughout 2025, at least 170 U.S. citizens were arrested and detained by immigration officials. Some reported being brutalized by the immigration officers.

Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota’s Democratic lieutenant governor, called out the violent act carried out by ICE and called on Minnesotans to remain peaceful.

“These masked agents are out of control and creating real chaos in our state,” Lt. Gov. Flanagan said in a statement. “ICE must leave Minnesota immediately – before more people are hurt.”

This story is developing.