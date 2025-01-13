Los Angeles is still experiencing two large fires. The Palisades and Eaton fires burned over 37,000 acres and destroyed tens of thousands of homes, businesses, landmarks, and community centers. The sheer level of loss comes into a clearer focus every day. Meanwhile, people are slowly returning to the remains of their homes and businesses. As Los Angeles firefighters continue to fight against the fires, Mexico’s firefighters have come to the aid of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Mexico sent firefighters to help contain the raging Palisades Fire

NOW: Firefighters from Mexico have arrived to Los Angeles to help 14,000+ personnel already battling the Palisades Fire.

More than 70 firefighters from Mexico have arrived in Los Angeles. They are ready to work alongside thousands of firefighters attempting to extinguish the Palisades Fire. The fire has burned more than 23,000 acres. And has destroyed neighborhoods, beachfront homes in Malibu, schools, businesses, and thousands of other structures.

Mexico’s firefighters arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday and trained to be on the frontlines to battle the blaze.

“They’ve done their classroom portion on the safety aspects of wildland firefighting. And they’re out here today practicing their shelter appointments. In the event they were to be trapped by fire, they would have a good understanding of what their last resort survivability would be,” Curtis Rhodes, the Cal Fire public officer, told NBC4LA.

The Palisades Fire is the most aggressive and the largest fire burning in Los Angeles

The Palisades Fire started on January 7, 2025. It quickly spread across the Pacific Palisades and Malibu, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes. The fire was visible from airplanes as people flew into Los Angeles International Airport and from downtown Los Angeles. As of today, the first is 11 percent contained. And the increase in support from Canada, Mexico, and now, Ukraine has offered to send firefighters.

Additionally, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, Wyoming, and Montana have also sent reinforcements to the Los Angeles firefighters attempting to put out the Palisades fire.

“Emergencies have no borders – we are deeply grateful to our neighbors in Mexico for their unwavering support during one of our greatest times of need,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said, according to KTLA. “Thank you to President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo for lending the best of the best.”

As the fires continue to burn, we are grateful to our first responders and the reinforcements helping

Our communities are on edge as the city burns, but thanks to the first responders and international support, the disaster is over. For the millions of people who live in Los Angeles County, the intense blazes ripping through neighborhoods have been a chilling reminder of nature’s strength and unrelenting force.

It was incredible to witness the mobilization of more than 10,000 firefighters to end the disaster. As the fires continue to be contained and extinguished, we will learn more about what we have lost and what communities must face to rebuild.

Thank you to all of the first responders who sacrificed their lives to put an end to the wildfires that have gripped Los Angeles for the past week.