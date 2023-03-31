Latinos’ Reactions to Trump’s Indictment Don’t Disappoint

wearemitu

Donald Trump will be the first former president to face criminal charges. Latinos took to social media to do what we do best — memorialize the day with humor and creativity.

For the first time in United States history, a former US president has been indicted. Although the precise charges are still unknown, the case hinges on a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

Loading the player...

More charges could be in the wings.

Diet Coke and Adderall are now on the menu at Mar-a-Lago

The streets of New York were quiet after the announcement. No one seemed to care that the extra from “Home Alone” had just been indicted.

Just like Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal quietly eating half-a sandwich all over Tik Tok, I waited for the Latino reaction on Social Media. I knew mi gente would not disappoint.

Latino comedian John Leguizamo, guest-hosting “The Daily Show,” launched the first salvo by turning Trump’s words against him, hitting the first home run on social media.

Leguizamo announced the indictment, got his audience to stand up and applaud, and then delivered a line that needed to be on a T-Shirt.

“That’s right,” he said. “Lady Justice grabbed Trump by the pxxxy.”

“Let this be a lesson to all you kids out there, OK?” Leguizamo said. “If you commit fraud to cover up an affair with a porn star, the law will catch up to you … after like seven years and a full term as president.”

Lady Liberty feels vindicated

John Leguizamo’s soon-to-be-famous phrase went perfectly with this posting on Twitter that captured the reaction of the Statue of Liberty to the News.

the thought of them confiscating his nasty toupée and cheap self-tanner when he gets locked behind bars… I’m giggling with glee 🤭 pic.twitter.com/8BXjWgxIsP — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) March 30, 2023

References to Trump and his preference for ketchup bottles, to AI images of construction worker Donald “chambeando,” to fireworks flooded social media.

De los creadores de trump siendo arrestado, ahora trump chambeando en construccion. pic.twitter.com/QP3C77ETwT — El Pukky (@ElPukkyYT) March 26, 2023

the new york grand jury today pic.twitter.com/iekK6G4RdQ — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) March 30, 2023

Trump in his jail cell: https://t.co/c8TWXpNEZk — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) March 30, 2023

The sweetest meme, and the nicest way to find out that Trump is toast, played on Gabriella’s T as in Troy.

Finally, the best is always best saved for the last. It comes from the Boricuas, who have a personal stake in the matter. It all has to do with paper towels.

LOCK HIM UP! @realDonaldTrump



Puerto Rico sends this paper towel back. You’ll need it. 💩😭 pic.twitter.com/hDAd7fBJCW — Pedro Julio Serrano (@PedroJulio) March 30, 2023

Dear Mr. Trump, you will need them, and Boricuas will happily send them back, slightly used.

Here you go b*tch @realDonaldTrump some paper towels from Puerto Rico to wipe your tears and to wipe the ink of your tiny hands when you’re fingerprinted. 🤭#TrumpIndicted pic.twitter.com/apMkAkZ3ec — Margarita 🇵🇷 (@AHappyMargarita) March 30, 2023

