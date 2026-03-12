A 77-year-old woman is public enemy No. 1 in Mexico after the murder of a dog. Flor “N,” referred to as “La Abuela Mata Perros,” was caught on camera stealing a senior dog named Moni. The dog’s family tried to find him, and when they confronted the neighbor, she denied stealing the dog. She is now free once again in the community, and it is sparking outrage in the name of pets.

La Abuela Mata Perros is free on the streets of Mexico

Atención: La mujer llamada "Abuela Mataperros" fue liberada tras presuntamente asesinar perros en Coyoacán. Activistas la encararon a la salida de los juzgados. La comunidad exige justicia y protección para los animales. https://t.co/1iW64i49qr pic.twitter.com/SVq6AyvGoU — Código Rojo 🇲🇽 ✴ (@codigorojocdmx) March 8, 2026

An old woman is becoming social media famous after she was caught killing dogs in the Coyoacán neighborhood of Mexico City. The woman, only known as Flor “N,” was caught on camera stealing a neighbor’s dog, named Moni, and denied having the dog when confronted. More pressure and investigation from Moni’s family led them to find the dog’s body in a planter. Moni was a senior dog who was both blind and deaf due to his old age.

La Abuela Mata Perros was arrested when Moni’s body was discovered. She then went to court to face a trial for the crime she committed in 2024. Due to her age and health issues, a judge ruled against jail time and instead sentenced the woman to an easier sentence.

According to Mexican media, La Abuela Mata Perros was sentenced to pay restitution to the victims of the crime. She was found guilty of the murder with torture of Moni. Aside from the financial restitution, La Abuela Mata Perros has to complete psychological evaluations and sign in periodically.



The news has sent shockwaves of anger around Mexico City as people demand justice for the death of Moni. According to Animal Reader, abuse of domesticated animals is rampant in Mexico. Seventy percent of domesticated animals in Mexico suffer from some sort of abuse, with 60,000 dying every year.

She was confronted by angry citizens when she left the courthouse

#PorSiNoLoViste Juez deja libre a anciana conocida como "La abuela mataperros" que habría torturado y asesinado a 500 #perritos en un lapso de 50 años. Ella mató a #Moni, una perrita ciega y sorda cuya autopsia reveló que murió por derrame interno y a causa de dolor extremo. pic.twitter.com/V1deYLa7qw — Sergio Fimbres (@sergiofimbres) March 8, 2026

Video from outside the courthouse shows the elderly woman walking with a man who is supporting her weight. The person holding the camera, believed to be the neighbor, confronts the woman. As La Abuela Mata Perros shrinks away from the confrontation, police join the fray to keep the peace. The neighbor is yelling insults and expressing their anger at the woman.

The public case is drawing attention because other people claim that she has killed more than just one animal. It is assumed that she has killed pets, especially dogs, for decades.

The case was broken open by an anonymous call to Moni’s family. According to InfoBae, the family received an anonymous call telling them to search an apartment building located at Xotepingo 101 in Coyoacán. The call helped to create a case and police involvement to recover Moni’s body and catch the killer.