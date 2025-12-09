Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem celebrated her birthday in a Mexican restaurant. It is just the latest example of how unserious the timeline we all inhabit is right now. The video of Sec. Noem, wearing a sombrero as Happy Birthday is sung in Spanish, is just too ridiculous to be real, but it is. People on social media had a lot to say about this.

Sec. Kristi Noem trolled the internet with her birthday party

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Sec. Kristi Noem posted a video of herself celebrating her birthday in a Mexican restaurant. She is wearing a big pink sombrero as the staff serenades her with Happy Birthday in Spanish. The video has drawn backlash and frustration from netizens.

The optics of the video are offensive. After spending most of the year attacking the Latino community, seeing Sec. Noem, in a Mexican restaurant, is rubbing people the wrong way. Her tactics as the leader of DHS, which controls Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), have made Latinos targets regardless of immigration status.

"This is hassling American citizens. This is breaking the law. This is anti-due process, and it's wrong."@Timodc shares the story of George Retes, an American citizen and veteran who was arrested by ICE and detained for 3 days. pic.twitter.com/k1ivadNjCV — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) November 26, 2025

As she laughs and claps, her direction has led to 170 American citizens being arrested and detained by ICE. The Supreme Court further emboldened ICE by giving it legal permission to racially profile Latinos for harassment and questioning.

Sec. Noem got visibly upset when she was confronted by a reporter over allegations that ICE is racially profiling. However, that Supreme Court decision really goes against that claim.

The whole moment drew out some jokes

I guarantee there was a “special ingredient” in the food they were served!!!

IYKYK pic.twitter.com/JIGx9kwcfj — dalhia (@LABengalLover) December 3, 2025

A common joke references “The Help” and the scene when Minny Jackson gives Hilly Holbrook a special pie. The pie was a secret vessel for a fecal surprise as revenge. People on social media are not-so-secretively hoping that the employees at the restaurant did the same.

It does seem hard to believe that a Mexican restaurant would welcome Sec. Noem to the establishment. Though, as many point out, there are conservative Latinos who would be receptive to this kind of guest.

This queen said it best: pic.twitter.com/iVLweBaODO — a nap plz #ForTinu (@808nobody) December 5, 2025

People are leaning on Jennifer Welch, co-anchor of the podcast “I’ve Had It.” The popular podcaster is known for her progressive ideals, and she doesn’t hold back when she focuses on her rage. She gave an impassioned rant about the absurdity of people who voted for President Donald Trump going to restaurants serving up immigrant cuisine.

“Get your fatasses out of the Mexican restaurants,” Welch said during an episode. “Get your fatasses over to the Cracker Barrel because nobody wants to see your f*cking smug a*s, teeny weeny pink arm, big gut around.”

Kristi Noem wore a sombrero at her birthday party in a Mexican restaurant. Afterwards she zip-tied and deported the baby in her lap pic.twitter.com/usNRWn2rhV — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) December 6, 2025

Don’t worry. There was a joke about her deporting the child in her lap. Sec. Noem has been a strong proponent of the mass deportation promises made by President Trump. She has prioritized arresting, detaining, and deporting as many people as possible. She has deprioritized the safety of detainees, according to multiple reports, including “Alligator Alcatraz.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert and boyfriend Kyle Pearcy attended a Colorado Halloween party dressed as a Mexican woman (traditional dress + sombrero) and an ICE agent pic.twitter.com/6GGNFa0Zgf — Bella (@stockbella) November 6, 2025

She isn’t the first MAGA loyalist to do something like this. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO-4th) wore a costume making fun of the current immigration raids. She attended a Halloween party with a sombrero and a sign that read: “Mexican Word of the Day: Juicy. Tell Me If JUICY ICE Coming.” Her date was dressed like an ICE agent.