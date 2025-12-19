Two planes avoided midair collisions with US military planes off the coast of Venezuela. The near collisions involving a JetBlue plane and a private jet happened one day after another. It is another example of the current administration’s track record with air traffic safety. The year started with the deadliest plane crash on American soil in more than 20 years.

The latest near midair collisions paint a couple of pictures. First, we have more examples of military aircraft operating in ways that endanger private citizens and commercial airlines. Second, the military presence near Venezuela feeds into speculation of an impending escalation between the US and the South American country.

A commercial JetBlue plane reported a near midair collision with a military plane

‘It’s outrageous.’ The JetBlue pilot who reported the near‑collision with a U.S. military jet said the jet didn’t have its transponder turned on. pic.twitter.com/K1HkkUzJoU — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) December 16, 2025

The first near midair collision happened on Friday, Dec. 12, between a JetBlue plane traveling from Curaçao to New York. According to audio from the pilot, the JetBlue plane was climbing to cruising altitude when a military plane appeared in the flight path. The pilot told air traffic controllers that he had to stop the plane’s climb to avoid the collision.

“Sir, we just had traffic pass directly in front of us, within five miles of us, maybe two or three miles, but it was an air-to-air refueler from the United States Air Force and he was at our altitude,” the pilot said. “We had to stop our climb. They’re heading off to the northeast right now. They passed directly in our flight path.”

The pilot continued to clarify that the military plane was flying without communications equipment on. The lack of things like the transponder means that the refueler is maneuvering without visibility to other aircraft. By law, military aircraft are required to have their transponders on in civilian airspace for safety reasons.

A second incident happened the following day

CNN is reporting that a second near midair collision occurred between a Falcon 900EX business jet heading for Miami, and another task force refueler that was flying with its transponder off. https://t.co/D8kseIxs3b pic.twitter.com/sWwtgledYR — barry with the NED (@bonzerbarry) December 16, 2025

A private jet, a Falcon 900EX, was flying from Aruba to Miami when it reported a US military plane flying close to the jet. According to CNN, the pilots radioed down to Curaçao traffic controllers to report their encounter.

“They were really close,” one of the pilots told controllers of the encounter at approximately 26,000 feet. “We were climbing right into him,” the unidentified pilot said, according to CNN. “It was big, maybe a 777 or a (767).”

Dutch aviation officials and the Pentagon are both looking into the JetBlue incident. Curaçao is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Increased military presence near Venezuela is not a surprise

“Our interest in Venezuela and in the region is the national interest of the United States, and in Venezuela we have an illegitimate regime that not only does not cooperate with the United States but openly cooperates with narco-terrorists and others who threaten the national… pic.twitter.com/Px5IgwrP2S — Department of State (@StateDept) December 19, 2025

The Trump administration has become increasingly interested in Venezuela and President Nicolás Maduro. The US government increased the bounty on President Maduro earlier this year to $50 million. President Trump has publicly claimed that President Maduro is involved with drug trafficking through the Caribbean and to the US. Venezuela and President Maduro have denied the claims.

The increasing rhetoric through the year led to a brutal bombing campaign in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. The US government has committed multiple drone strikes on boats in the waters claiming that the boats were smuggling drugs. However, we pressed, officials in the Trump administration could not produce evidence to justify the drone strikes.

Republicans just blocked my attempt to force the release of the video of the 'second strike' that killed shipwrecked survivors on September 2nd.



This is their latest move to provide cover for this administration as it drags us closer to war with Venezuela.



We've seen the… pic.twitter.com/NNBtaBmQb0 — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) December 18, 2025

The legally dubious drone strikes sent a message to the world that the US was expanding its assault on due process to international waters. Then, the military bombed a boat twice. The second strike was expressly done to eliminate survivors. This is the most questionable strike.

Advocates have called the attack a war crime and claimed that the Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is a war criminal. The White House immediately came out in defense of Sec. Hegseth and instead blamed Admiral Frank M. Bradley.

Tension between the US and Venezuela is growing

🚨🇻🇪🇺🇸 “Today US government said Venezuelan oil belongs to them.. Venezuelan minerals, gold and all minerals, belong to them. It is simply a colonialist claim.. A regime change is intended to impose a puppet government and turn Venezuela into a colony..”



— Maduro pic.twitter.com/SGJGSFVZGw — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) December 18, 2025

The US and Venezuela have been trading diplomatic shots throughout 2025. According to Texas Public Radio, the Trump administration is accusing President Maduro of running a narco terrorist organization. Furthermore, there are alleged plans drafted for limited strikes within Venezuela.

Critics are calling out the claims the US is using to justify its military actions. The notion of a government-controlled cartel in Venezuela has been debunked. However, those loyal to President Trump refuse to acknowledge this.

The growing tension between the two countries is worrying countries in the region. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called on the United Nations to intervene for peace between the two countries. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has spoken with both President Maduro and President Trump about the issue and the need for de-escalation. President Lula has also offered to be a mediator to calm tensions between the two nations.