California Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) social media team is really going for it. During the last few days, the governor’s social media posts have taken direct aim. The target? Conservative politicians, talking heads, pundits, and media personalities. One of the members of the team bringing the heat is Camille Zapata. But she is not the one responsible for the @GovPressOffice account. She manages Gov. Newsom’s other account, @CAGovernor.

The posts are mimicking President Donald Trump’s unhinged social media posts. This includes typing in all caps and making up nicknames for random people. Zapata’s brilliant strategy is causing right-wing, conservative media to completely meltdown. The irony and hypocrisy are so thick. They claim Gov. Newsom is being immature while just copying the president’s style.

Camille Zapata is part of the digital team for Governor Gavin Newsom, but she is not the one running the Governor Press Office account

Appreciate all the love, but the credit for these posts goes to the Governor and the entire brilliant team behind @GovPressOffice! Honored to work alongside them in defending our democracy. Adelante! https://t.co/OaeVSdH2n1 — Camille Harper Zapata (@hicamillezapata) August 19, 2025

Sometimes, you have to fight fire with fire when it comes to trolls and bullies. This is clearly something that the talented team at Governor Newsom’s Press Office understands. Instead of sticking to civility and norms, Gov. Newsom’s team is delivering on what Democratic voters want.

Since March, polling shows that Democrats are done with business as usual when it comes to politics. In the face of the Trump administration’s assault on democracy, Democrats are calling on leaders to stand up and fight. Democratic voters have been frustrated with elected officials. They are tired of the tepid responses to the Trump administration’s dismantling of the federal government.

Vete a la chingada https://t.co/u8ChPE5PQ4 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 20, 2025

Enter the social media team and the governor’s press office. The recent series of social media posts is re-energizing Democratic supporters who have been hungry for a fighter. There is a lot of conversation around the 2026 midterm elections. Currently, Texas Republicans are pushing through more gerrymandering at President Trump’s request. In response, California is getting ready to play by the rules laid out by the gerrymandering campaigns of red states.

The social media strategy is causing a meltdown in right-wing media

Perino: You have to stop at with the Twitter thing. If I were his wife, I would say you are making a fool of yourself, stop it… He's got a big job as governor of California but if he wants an even bigger job, he has to be a little more serious. pic.twitter.com/Vi8eifx4pb — Acyn (@Acyn) August 18, 2025

Dana Perino, a conservative political commentator and co-anchor for a right-wing media company, tried to call out Gov. Newsom’s social media presence. In her rant, she claims that Gov. Newsom has a big job to do as governor of California and needs to get serious.

“The other thing, for me, is for the last week, Gavin Newsom. Why am I giving him advice? You have to stop it with the Twitter thing,” Perino said during a broadcast. “I don’t know where his wife is. If I were his wife I would say, ‘You are making a fool of yourself. Stop it.’ Do not let your staff tweet, and if you’re doing it yourself, put the phone away and start over. He’s got a big job as governor of California, but if he wants an even bigger job, he has to be a little more serious.”

I finally figured out what @DanaPerino is telling us here:



It's okay to be a deranged narcissistic sociopath like @realDonaldTrump, and it's okay to tweet like a deranged narcissistic sociopath like @realDonaldTrump if, in fact, you are a deranged narcissistic sociopath like… https://t.co/bC0bp6mSCu — George Conway 👊🇺🇸🔥 (@gtconway3d) August 20, 2025

Social media quickly responded to point out her hypocrisy. People understand that being the governor of a state with the fourth largest economy in the world is a big job. There is a lot of seriousness in the position. However, to gloss over the fact that the President of the United States set the standard is wild behavior.

DANA "DING DONG" PERINO (NEVER HEARD OF HER UNTIL TODAY!) IS MELTING DOWN BECAUSE OF ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM! FOX HATES THAT I AM AMERICA’S MOST FAVORITE GOVERNOR ("RATINGS KING") SAVING AMERICA — WHILE TRUMP CAN’T EVEN CONQUER THE “BIG” STAIRS ON AIR FORCE ONE ANYMORE!!! TRUMP HAS… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 19, 2025

The strategy is working for Democrats. New polling places Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of former Vice President Kamala Harris in a hypothetical primary challenge for the Democratic presidential nominee for 2028. According to Newsweek, the numbers prove that Democrats want elected officials to take a stronger stance against President Trump. According to the POLITICO-Citrin Center-Possibility Lab survey, California Democrats are more excited for Gov. Newsom than VP Harris.