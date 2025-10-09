A couple of viral videos on social media are shaking up the previously boring California gubernatorial race. Democratic frontrunner Katie Porter suffered a dip in her polling numbers after two videos showed a combative side to her. Now, the clear frontrunner on the Democratic side is facing a renewed uphill battler, while Republican challenger, Steven Hilton, gained ground by default.

Katie Porter is facing negative press after two viral videos

Porter: “I don’t want to have an unhappy experience with you.”



Reporter: “I don’t want to have an unhappy experience with you, either.”



pic.twitter.com/B2vqBXFWnr — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) October 8, 2025

The first video is from an interview with CBS News. During the interview, it shows gubernatorial Katie Porter pushing back when asked if she needs Trump voters to win. After a brief back and forth, Porter tells host Julie Watts that she no longer wants to continue with the interview. The sudden pushback leaves Watts taken aback.

Exclusive from @melmason on Katie Porter, who berates a staffer and tells her to “get out of my fucking shot!” while recording a video with the Biden administration.



The video + story — scooped by @politico👇🏼https://t.co/WENFsRlkwC pic.twitter.com/47dQ3n6nWJ — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) October 8, 2025

Shortly after that video circulated, another video appeared with Porter telling a staffer to “get out of my f*cking shot.” Porter was recording a video for the Biden administration to talk about energy-saving measures happening. The staffer appears unfazed by Porter’s outburst as they correct Porter on the information she got wrong in the recording. The video is from 2021, when she was still a member of Congress and before she ran for the Senate.

Who cares? People talk to people they care about without filters some times.



Nobody gave a shit when Trump said to "grab them by the pussy," so why is this worse than that? — LORD KINBOTE (@travistiempo) October 8, 2025

Reaction to the video is mixed with some pointing to recent Republican musings and the evident double standards for Democratic elected officials. The videos bring a new competitiveness to the gubernatorial race that previously was discussed by way of who wasn’t running.

Her matter-of-fact demeanor was celebrated when she questioned CEOs in congressional hearings. She became known on social media for using a whiteboard to lay out arguments against those she was questioning. Now, the same energy is being weaponized against her as other gubernatorial candidates jockey for better standing in polls.

Why does this matter in the California gubernatorial race?

Two viral videos have brought unwelcome attention to Katie Porter (D), the front-runner for the California gubernatorial race.



Both show her flashing her temper. It remains to be seen how much they could shake up the race in polling. https://t.co/c358uTeBnW — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 9, 2025

New polling numbers show that Porter is losing ground, especially after the two viral videos being used to question her temperament. The new polling numbers show that Republican Steven Hilton, a conservative commentator, has taken a slight lead over Porter. The California gubernatorial election isn’t set until next November.

Hilton, who is now in the lead according to a Zogby Strategies poll, was critical of anti-ICE protests this summer. At one point, he framed those standing up against ICE as standing with “child traffickers.”

There are two Latinos currently in the race to be California’s next governor. According to the same poll, Xavier Becerra and Antonio Villaraigosa are tied in third place with 7 percent behind Katie Porter. Hilton currently leads in polling about the jungle primary with 29 percent of voters. Porter currently holds 23 percent of voters’ support.

Current California Senator Alex Padilla has not ruled out running for governor of California. In a recent interview, he said he is focused on the Nov. 4, 2025, election for Prop 50. Sen. Padilla is currently serving in the seat vacated by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sen. Alex Padilla was just handcuffed and detained while standing up to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem at her LA press conference.



This is not America. pic.twitter.com/mZ7bFNdA3e — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 12, 2025

He made headlines this summer when he was arrested for entering a DHS press conference in Los Angeles. Cameras captured Sen. Padilla identifying himself and asking the Sec. Kristi Noem questions before being tackled to the ground by security. The most recent polling with Sen. Padilla’s name has him with 7 percent of the vote, but that is still without him officially entering the race.

What has been a gubernatorial race without drama might be shaping up to be a real race.