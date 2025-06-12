The chaos inside Thursday’s Homeland Security press conference wasn’t coming from protesters—it came when California’s own U.S. Senator tried to ask a question.

Sen. Alex Padilla was physically removed and handcuffed during a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press conference led by Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles. Padilla had attempted to speak as Noem addressed reporters regarding ongoing immigration raids and protests in the city.

“I am Sen. Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary,” he said, before plainclothes men shoved him out of the room, as seen in a video shared by his office and reviewed by NBC News. Moments later, federal agents pushed him face down in a hallway and handcuffed him.

Why was Alex Padilla at the press conference in the first place?

According to Padilla’s office, the senator was in Los Angeles for official oversight duties. He was scheduled to meet with General Gregory Guillot, commander of the United States Northern Command. And Padilla was attending the DHS event when the incident occurred.

“He tried to ask the Secretary a question,” Padilla’s office stated, “and was forcibly removed by federal agents, forced to the ground and handcuffed. He is not currently detained, and we are working to get additional information.”

NBC Los Angeles reported that Padilla was at the federal building for a briefing when Noem began the press conference. After identifying himself, he was removed from the room, saying, “Hands off!”

🚨THROWN TO THE GROUND AND ARRESTED: CA @SenAlexPadilla was forcibly removed from a DHS press conference—an elected U.S. Senator who represents the PEOPLE OF CALIFORNIA. This isn’t just shocking, it’s a threat to the rule of law and democratic accountability.



Sen. Padilla is… pic.twitter.com/l81OWrJ3wq — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) June 12, 2025

DHS accuses Alex Padilla of “disrespectful political theatre”

Later, the Department of Homeland Security accused Padilla of “lunging” toward Noem and failing to wear his Senate pin.

“Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem,” DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin wrote on X. “@SecretService thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately.”

However, multiple video recordings reviewed by NBC News and Politico show Padilla clearly identifying himself as a senator before being removed.

Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem.



Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’… https://t.co/JkwevrKn3y — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) June 12, 2025

Noem responds, but blames Padilla for the “disruption”

When asked about the confrontation, Noem offered a brief explanation: “When I leave here, I’ll visit with the senator and find out really what his concerns are.” She continued, “I think everybody in America would agree that that wasn’t appropriate… especially as a leader, a public official.”

The press conference had originally been called to highlight ICE operations across Los Angeles. “There are millions of people in the city illegally,” Noem said, according to The Hill, “and… tens of thousands of targets that we’ll be going after.”

Her remarks came amid growing protests across the city. The LAPD reported more than 200 arrests in the last 48 hours, mostly for curfew violations and failure to disperse.

Democratic leaders rally behind Alex Padilla after incident

The response from Padilla’s colleagues in Congress was swift and furious.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor, “I just saw something that sickened my stomach. The manhandling of a United States Senator—we need immediate answers to what the hell went on.”

California’s other senator, Adam Schiff, condemned the “disgraceful and disrespectful conduct of DHS agents,” adding, “He will not be silenced or intimidated.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom also weighed in, calling Padilla “one of the most decent people I know.” In a post on X, he wrote: “This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful. Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now.”

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus, of which Padilla is a member, issued a statement calling the incident “unacceptable,” adding, “We demand a full investigation and consequences for every official involved in this assault against a sitting U.S. senator.”

.@SenAlexPadilla is one of the most decent people I know.



This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful.



Trump and his shock troops are out of control.



This must end now. pic.twitter.com/Eki2cuTymb — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 12, 2025

What happens next for Alex Padilla—and for L.A.?

According to Politico, Padilla has since been released and met briefly with Noem. But the wider political implications are already unfolding.

The confrontation comes at a tense moment between the state of California and the Trump administration, as immigration raids escalate and demonstrations intensify. A federal court hearing is scheduled to determine whether the president’s deployment of National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles violates the Constitution.

Meanwhile, elected Democrats across the country have faced similar consequences in recent weeks. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested last month at an ICE facility. Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey was indicted earlier this week in a related case.

And Trump’s appointed “border czar,” Tom Homan, has publicly suggested that Gov. Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass could be next.