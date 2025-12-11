Bodega cats might finally get the legal recognition they deserve. A proposed bill in the New York City Council aims to legalize one of the city’s more iconic cultural symbols. Bodega cats play an essential role in the New York ecosystem. Every New Yorker can tell you the name of the cats that they see often on the way to work. They are less mascots and more on-duty managers and customer relations. It seems like the New York legends might finally get their moment of appreciation.

New York City might legalize bodega cats

Bodega cats in New York City are widely loved feline workers in the Big Apple's convenience stores. New York City council member Keith Powers introduced legislation to override provisions of New York City Health Code that prohibits cats in retail food stores. pic.twitter.com/OPhDZcA30V — The Associated Press (@AP) November 24, 2025

Bodega cats have a long and storied history of watching over the shopping habits of New Yorkers. There are social media accounts dedicated to them. Regular customers learn the names of the cats who serve more as managers than pets. They are a quintessential part of New York culture.

New York City Councilmember Kevin Powers introduced the bill. Councilmember Powers represents Manhattan’s East Side and Midtown. Public support is high for the bill to get the bodega cats out of limbo. These sweet employees are as New York as grabbing a slice or a bacon egg and cheese.

It is technically illegal for the cats to be living in the bodega, according to New York laws and health codes. Yet, like all New Yorkers, bodega owners and their cats just don’t care about the fines. They have risked it since the cats provide pest control in the bodega ecosystem, keeping away rats and other city-dwelling critters.

“Bodega cats embody the New York spirit: friendly, welcoming and anti-rat,” Powers said in a statement, according to Spectrum News NY1. “I’m proud that my legislation will codify them into city law and provide resources to keep them healthy.”

The bill provides for a better future for the cats

The best way to show your love for bodega cats is to help make basic veterinary care more affordable for more New Yorkers. We're on the final push to help @flatbushcats open a new nonprofit spay neuter clinic in Brooklyn – our goal is $30k, and we're already at $23k! Can you help… pic.twitter.com/f2fw35dBil — Bodega Cats (@Bodegacats_) August 14, 2023

The health of bodega cats has always been a concern for New Yorkers who love and appreciate them. Councilmember Powers hopes to make that a major victory if the bill is passed. The proposed Intro. 1471 will create a program to help bodega cats get free vaccinations and spaying or neutering services.

While the bill would override the current New York City Health Code, it does require state-level action. The New York State Health Code prohibits keeping live animals in stores that serve food. Intro. 1471 would require the New York State Health Code to change in order the be compliant.

“This is a huge moment for bodega cats and the people who love them,” Dan Rimada, founder of the advocacy group Bodega Cats of New York, told amNewYork. “These cats have always worked quietly behind the counter—now they’re finally getting the recognition and protection they deserve. I’m proud to be part of this step forward for New York City.”

The bill is going through the legislative process and will continue to be reviewed. Waiting for the bill might seem grueling but we can all rest easier that New Yorkers love their bodega cats and will keep fighting to make their feline lives better.