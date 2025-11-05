Democrats swept the 2025 elections across the country in a strong rebuke against President Donald Trump. Voters in closely watched races in Virginia, New Jersey, California, and New York City showed up to push back against the current administration. Democrats overperformed compared to the election results from the 2024 presidential election. Here is how Latino voters showed up in some of the most-watched elections.

What does New Jersey tell us about Latino voters & whether they swing back to Dems without Trump on the ballot?



Let's look at the 3 most Latino counties in NJ:



PASSAIC County (43% Latino)

HUDSON County (41% Latino)

CUMBERLAND County (35% Latino)

The story of the 2024 election was about how Latinos, specifically Latino men, moved to the right. The Latino vote was pivotal in handing President Donald Trump his second term. However, the story of the 2025 elections shows another exodus of Latinos, this time away from President Trump.

Exit polling from New Jersey paints a clear picture of how Latinos voted in the 2025 elections compared to the previous year. The three counties in New Jersey with the largest Latino populations experienced major swings towards the Democratic Party.

In 2024, Trump won Passaic County by three points and Cumberland County by four points. Former Vice-President Kamala Harris won Hudson County by 28 points.

In 2025, Democratic Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill overperformed in all three counties. She won Passaic County by 15 points, Cumberland County by four points, and Hudson County by 50 points.

The Latino populations in those counties are: 73.1 percent in Passaic County, 40.7 percent in Hudson County, and 34.4 percent in Cumberland County.

A deeper look into exit polling from NBC News, Gov.-elect Sherrill won the Latino vote. Sixty-one percent of Latino men voted for Gov.-elect Sherrill, and 73 percent of Latinas voted for Gov.-elect Sherrill.

New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani benefited from Latino support

Followed by Latine voters!! Feels hella significant for NY and says a lot about @ZohranKMamdani's genuine outreach team that really went in on the significant Latine vote in NYC #latinosforzohran

According to the Hispanic Federation, one-in-five voters in New York City are Latino, or about 20 percent. This makes Latinos the second-largest voting bloc in the city. CNN exit polling shows that 50 percent of Latinas voted for Mayor-elect Mamdani, and 55 percent of Latino men voted for Mayor-elect Mamdani.

The 34-year-old mayor-elect won a decisive victory in the city’s only majority-Latino borough. Mayor-elect Mamdani won 52 percent of the vote in the Bronx while Cuomo got 40 percent of the vote. According to the most recent demographic data, 54.8 percent of people living in the Bronx are Latino.

Exit polling from the election shows that Mayor-elect Mamdani won Latinos by 20 points, second to his 24-point support of Black voters.

The 2025 New York mayoral election broke recent voter turnout records. More than 1 million people voted for Mayor-elect Mamdani. This is the first time since the 1969 election, when John V. Lindsay earned more than 1 million votes.

Prop 50 passed quickly in California

In Prop 50 victory speech, Gov. Gavin Newsom calls on other Democratic states to redistrict.



"We need the state of Virginia, we need the state of Maryland, we need our friends in NY, in Illinois, in Colorado, we need to see other states..meet this moment head on as well."

Prop 50, which allows for a temporary redistricting, passed overwhelmingly with 63.8 percent of the vote. The ballot measure will allow the state legislature to temporarily redraw district lines until the next census in 2030. The Yes on Prop 50 campaign raised its funding goal before the election, showing strong support for the measure.

The ballot measure was a risky bet by California Governor Gavin Newsom. California has an independent, nonpartisan commission that draws the congressional maps for each census. Prop 50 changes that practice temporarily to combat Texas’s redistricting to gain Republicans five seats in the House. Prop 50 will allow the legislature to redistrict California to create five new Democratic seats.

Unlike Texas, the redistricting in California required voter approval. Republicans have filed a lawsuit claiming that the new congressional maps in California are unconstitutional, hours after California voters passed Prop 50.

Don’t discredit the monumental wins in these elections

Mike Johnson: "What happened last night is blue states and blue cities voted blue. We all saw that coming. And no one should read too much into last night's election results."

Republican leaders are working to downplay the Democratic wins in the 2025 elections. While it is true that the elections all happened in traditionally Democratic areas, the gains are the story. Democrats didn’t just win on their home turf; the elections show a motivated group of voters. The candidates in Tuesday’s elections overperformed from what Vice-President Kamala Harris achieved in 2024.

Virginia Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger overperformed in the state and made significant gains compared to 2024. For example, Gov.-elect Spanberger carried Manassas Park, in northern Virginia, by 16 points, a 22-point swing from the 2024 elections. The vote in Manassas Park between 2020 and 2024 swung 13 points to the right, adding to the conservative shift in the electorate in the last presidential election. Democratic nominee Harris won the county with 59 percent of the vote.

In comparison, Gov.-elect Spanberger won 71 percent of the vote in Manassas Park. Republican nominee Winsome Earle-Sears received 29 percent of the vote, a 10-point drop from President Trump’s share of the vote in 2024.

The 2025 elections have painted a picture of strong discontent with the current political system. Voters in these elections rejected the Trump administration’s vision of the United States.