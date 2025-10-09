California voters have likely already received their mail-in ballot for Prop 50, also known as Election Rigging Response Act. There is a lot of chatter on social media from both sides trying to convince voters which way to go. That also means that there is a lot of misinformation and intentionally misleading statements to confuse voters. So, let’s dive into what Prop 50 is, how it came about, what it means for voters, and what it means for the current battle for America’s democracy.

Prop 50 allows temporary, mid-decade redistricting for California’s congressional maps

Republicans are screaming that @GavinNewsom's redistricting plan is just "tit for tat."



Newsom's response:



✅ It's temporary.



✅ It's a reaction to Texas.



✅ The new maps will be on the ballot for a public vote.



It's called direct democracy. pic.twitter.com/Au25GBiYSK — Adam Mockler 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@adammocklerr) August 21, 2025

California voters are being asked to allow the state a temporary redistricting effort that takes the power away from an independent commission. This might sound alarming, but it isn’t the power grab opponents to Prop 50 claim it is. The proposition seeks to temporarily allow for lawmakers in Sacramento to redraw California’s congressional map through 2030.

The proposed CA redistricting map would have very comfortably been a 48-4 House Dem map in 2018.



Even CA-22 was D+10 in the Central Valley. Adam Gray's CA13 wasn't close either.



Not predicting this is the result in 2026, but one data point worth evaluating. pic.twitter.com/Z9A5icc0I6 — Vance Ulrich (@VanceUlrich) August 21, 2025

According to the ballot, Prop 50, “Requires temporary use of new congressional district maps through 2030. Directs independent Citizens Redistricting Commission to resume enacting congressional district maps in 2031. Establishes policy supporting nonpartisan redistricting commissions nationwide.”

The Prop 50 ballot measure gives California voters the power to offset partisan gerrymandering in Texas

🚨 REDISTRICTING UPDATE 🚨



Map drawer Adam Kincaid took the stand this week, and what he had to say was nothing short of ridiculous.



Stay tuned for more updates. #txlege #texas #riggedredistricting #redistricting #democrat pic.twitter.com/FsrpB1TGT9 — TMF (@TMFtx) October 8, 2025

Earlier this year, Texas Democratic lawmakers fled the state to postpone a vote on new congressional maps. The new maps are purposefully drawn to eliminate Democratic seats and add five new Republican held seats in the House of Representatives. The move sparked outrage among Democratic elected officials across the nation.

🚨🚨🚨 Texas Democrats to flee state and deny a legislative quorum in the redistricting session. They will head to Illinois. https://t.co/eQZVRYEpE3 — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) August 3, 2025

While it is legal for Texas lawmakers to redraw their congressional district maps at any time, it is highly unusual to do this mid-decade. Traditionally, congressional district maps are redrawn after the census, which happens once a decade. However, Texas Governor Greg Abbott called a special session to redraw maps, without the census or voter input, to further disenfranchise Democratic voters.

Gavin Newsom just released this amazing new ad of AOC slamming Trump and endorsing Prop 50, which redraws the maps in California to push back on MAGA’s cheating. We cannot allow Trump to rig 2026. Share this everywhere! pic.twitter.com/5kQXsT8dhN — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 23, 2025

California’s Prop 50, if approved by voters in November, will redistrict California’s congressional maps to offset Texas’s new maps, according to California Democrats. The proposed map from California lawmakers creates five new Democratic districts in an attempt to level the balance of power in response to Texas.

Fact: Texas is not redrawing its congressional maps because of a lawsuit

Donald Trump is terrified of losing his majority in the midterms.



His solution? Demand Republicans in Texas redraw the lines.



If their partisan redistricting succeeds, California must respond.



And we will. pic.twitter.com/FRywJdw9Ej — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) August 13, 2025

Republicans, in defense of the new Texas congressional district maps, claim that lawmakers are responding to a 2022 lawsuit. That is false. While there is an ongoing lawsuit after Texas gerrymandered the congressional maps in 2021, Texas lawmakers are working on a request from President Donald Trump. The current map is not in response to LULAC v Greg Abbott.

Back in June 2025, President Trump floated the idea that red states should redistrict to net more Republican seats in Congress. The comment raises concerns that the Republican Party, dogged by unpopular legislation, is trying to rig the 2026 midterms to its benefit. Texas Republican lawmakers answered the call and immediately set to work to redraw the state’s maps. Texas Democrats claim the maps further suppress Latino voices.

Under this map, a Hispanic Texan’s vote counts about one-third, and a Black Texan’s just one-fifth, compared to a white Texan’s. #txlege pic.twitter.com/A42jaZbaSV — Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) August 20, 2025

“We have an opportunity in Texas to pick up five seats. We have a really good governor, and we have good people in Texas. And I won Texas,” Trump told CNBC’s Squawk Box earlier this year. “I got the highest vote in the history of Texas, as you probably know, and we are entitled to five more seats.”

Democrats claim that the Latino vote is under attack in Texas

The law has changed. The facts have changed. So did the votes.



Hispanics voted overwhelmingly for President Trump.



4 of the 5 districts Texas is creating will be Hispanic districts.



Texas is redrawing fair maps to ensure voters can elect the candidate of their choice. pic.twitter.com/nVdQtur9h1 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 7, 2025

The Texas bill is facing a legal battle after lawmakers redrew the new congressional maps. A supplemental suit filed by “the Gonzales Plaintiffs” claims the new maps violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Democrats argue that the new maps are banking on low turnout from Latino voters and continued support among white voters. The case is currently in litigation in the court. A post-trial decision laid out the argument in favor of “the Gonzales Plaintiffs” seeking relief from the new maps.

This is the basis for California’s lawmakers to draft Prop 50 for California’s special election happening on Nov. 4, 2025.

🚨NEW: With the Texas congressional map having passed in the wee hours this a.m., the first lawsuit over them has been filed. This one by the Gonzales plaintiffs.



Here's the 67-page compliant:https://t.co/jjGlBXihIG#txlege pic.twitter.com/B32alZ80SJ — Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) August 23, 2025

“The Gonzales Plaintiffs are entitled to the relief they seek because they have standing, they meet each of the Gingles preconditions, and the totality of the circumstances supports relief,” reads the post-trial executive summary filed on June 30, 2025.

The case against the new Texas congressional maps is ongoing.