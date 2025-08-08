“South Park” isn’t holding back with its latest season. The show, currently in its 27th season, is using its platform to ruthlessly portray the Trump administration. The latest focus, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. In the episode, Sec. Noem leads multiple ICE manhunts and is shown shooting every dog she encounters. Here’s a breakdown of what went down.

‘South Park’ clip: Kristi Noem ICE recruits video pic.twitter.com/TsczU9ebe9 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) August 7, 2025

The show, which is known to push the envelope, is using its newest season to humiliate the Trump administration. In the latest episode, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance made their debut. Sec. Noem took a lot of the attention during the episode as it focused on the mass raids and deportations ICE is conducting under her purview.

It does seem that “South Park” creators and animators are willing to stoop to President Donald Trump’s level with insults about looks. Throughout the episode, Sec. Noem’s face melts or falls off, requiring a full team of makeup artists with power tools to fix it. After every emergency fix of her face, Sec. Noem poses at the scene of the raids. It is a clear reference to her undeniable need to be the face of devastating families and communities.

The show also brought to light that Sec. Noem shot and killed a dog. This is something that she put in her book “No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward.” When questioned about it when she was trying to become the vice presidential pick, she defended the decision. So, of course, “South Park” took the passage and turned her into a puppy assassin throughout the episode.

“South Park” painted ICE as an immoral, slapstick group of rejects

🚨 South Park didn’t just go scorched earth, they napalmed the narrative.



This week’s episode has Dora the Explorer getting ICE-raided at her own show, then trafficked straight to Mar-a-Lago to give old men massages. That’s right. A kids’ cartoon character ends up massaging a… pic.twitter.com/GJrfPvf3yv — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) August 7, 2025

The recruitment video shown in “South Park” essentially says that they will take anyone. Doesn’t matter if you are physically fit, sane, or reliable. The show portrays the recruitment as a desperate plea for people willing to do anything to hurt other people and fulfill President Trump’s desires.

One scene shows the ICE agents raiding a “Dora the Explorer” show in Denver. While they are arresting people in the audience, the ICE agents turn their attention to the performers on stage. Dora is arrested along with her cousin Diego, and they are loaded into ICE vans. Later in the show, at Mar-A-Lago, Dora is seen massaging an old man while singing her theme song through tears. This is an obvious nod to the Epstein scandal, which the Trump administration can’t seem to shake.

The ICE raids are not just for brown people on Earth

South Park depicts Kristi Noem and ICE (along with Mr. Mackey) literally pulling a raid in Heaven.



"If it's brown, it goes down!" https://t.co/cRBhTPjOt7 pic.twitter.com/Y6iJyVeEgz — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) August 7, 2025

ICE turns its sights on heaven after a protester says they have “no doubt that there are many Latinos in heaven.” Viewers then saw ICE cars, trucks, and vans speeding through the clouds to heaven’s gates to start rounding people up. As the agents swarm, Sec. Noem gets out of the car and starts shouting directives.

“Remember, only detain the brown ones,” Sec. Noem shouts. “If it’s brown, it goes down.”

She then shouts: “Jesus, look out.” She then draws her pistol and shoots a dog in heaven, because it just feels accurate.

The show is known for criticizing political figures, but their take-down of President Trump and his administration is particularly brutal. Many fans realized that President Trump in the show is getting the same treatment as Saddam Hussein when he was portrayed. They replicated the character from the use of his face, his voice, and his love affair with Satan.

Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are unafraid of using Paramount+ to share their views of President Trump

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison praises South Park creators, noting the show's profitability for Paramount, even as the show mercilessly skewers Trump (Brian Stelter/CNN) https://t.co/KMDoY015jU pic.twitter.com/CrtbWZ54Yz — Ty Carver (@TyCarver) August 8, 2025

Paramount recently paid President Trump to end a lawsuit that many legal experts called baseless. The lawsuit claimed that “60 Minutes” edited an interview to make then-Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris appear more favorable. It is believed that CBS would have won the case if it had gone to court.

However, Skydance and Paramount were in negotiations for a merger, and it required federal approval. It is widely alleged that Paramount paid President Trump $16 million for the sake of the merger. Some elected officials and legal experts are pushing for a thorough investigation into the settlement to see if it violated state laws in California and federal bribery laws.

The calls for an investigation into Paramount and Skydance grew louder when Paramount cancelled “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The host of the show, like most late-night show hosts, has been critical of President Trump’s lack of knowledge about government, like how tariffs work. The Writers’ Guild of America is calling for an investigation into the show’s cancellation, also citing bribery to make the merger happen.

Yet, Paramount entered a $1.5 billion deal with the creators of “South Park” to own the streaming rights to the full catalog of episodes. The company also ordered 50 new episodes. Fortunately for fans and those who care about democracy and government, the rest of the episodes seem to be focused on a continual attack on the current federal government.

You can watch “South Park” on Paramount+ on Thursdays, the day after they air on Comedy Central.