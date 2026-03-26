Selena Quintanilla will always hold a special place in the hearts of Latinos. Her music transcends generations and continues to win awards. The biopic “Selena” was released two years after her death, and it was on heavy rotation in every Latino household. Her story was inspirational as she chased a dream of singing professionally. This year, “Selena” turned 29 years old. This means that the movie has been around longer than Selena was alive.

“Selena” is 29 years old this year, and it is still hitting fans in the feels

The film was a look at one of the most incredible meteoric rises to fame. Selena Quintanilla was more than a musician and singer to us. She was proof that we belong wherever we want to be in this country. Her career showed Latinos everywhere that there was no limit to what we could achieve. When Yolanda Saldívar murdered her, it ripped the hearts out of millions of fans. Her life and her story were cut short due to financial greed and misplaced trust.

Selena forever feels like pure magic on screen, JLo absolutely lit up that role and made us all fall in love with her voice and spirit all over again! 🖤🌹

Still gives me chills and the biggest happy tears 29 years later. — imnotgod.hype (@lMnotG0D) March 21, 2026

“Selena” was cathartic. Fans were able to watch the full story of Selena’s rise to fame, defying all odds for a Mexican-American woman in the 1990s. She embraced her heritage and started with Spanish-language music, which endeared her to Latino fans everywhere. For two hours, fans watched JLo take on the role and give it the iconic performance we still remember.

29 years already? Still the ultimate feel-good tearjerker. Selena forever, JLo killed that role. Queen of Tejano❤️‍🩹 — Nectarflow® (@xwonde6) March 21, 2026

The film is more than a movie. It is a timeless classic that needs no remake. Fans love “Selena” almost three decades later as if it were just released. It is truly one of the most dignified and authentic biopics we’ve been given.

“No remake, no comparison — Selena is forever iconic ❤️” pic.twitter.com/Piz2H0wEuE March 21, 2026

Nothing will ever replace Selena or the feeling we had when we first watched the film. JLo not only portrayed Selena, she truly captured her essence and became Selena.

The film is older than the singer when she died

Timeless classic! JLo captured her spirit perfectly in that breakout role, and those dreamy scenes still give all the feels. Iconic forever. — Victor Rizzo (@victorizzov) March 21, 2026

At 23 years old, Selena was getting ready for a highly anticipated crossover to English-language music. It was the first time that we would witness a Spanish-language singer breaking into the English-language world. We could feel the world changing because of Selena. It was the American Dream that our families came to this country to chase.

oh holanda you tanked pic.twitter.com/q7fkd7oJ38 — Jams (@JammersJams) March 21, 2026

Then, Saldívar robbed us of that historic moment. Social media users refuse to let her have a moment of rest, and for good reason.

While we lost the icon, we still have the memories of her music in our lives. Singing along with mom in the car while running errands. Hearing her on the radio for the first time signaled a major breakthrough for our culture on the national stage.

“Selena” gave us one last chance to revel in her talent and promise. It instilled in us that no matter what, we can achieve anything. So, who else is planning to sit back and watch the biopic to celebrate Selena Quintanilla all over again?