Pedro Pascal Thinks the Next James Bond Should Be a Woman: ‘It Needs To Be Señora Bond’

Rumors have been flying for quite a while about who James Bond will be now that British actor Daniel Craig has downed his last martini — shaken, not stirred.

One of the names tossed around is that of Chilean actor Pedro Pascal.

The Chilean’s star is shining bright in Hollywood because of his critically acclaimed roles in “The Great Wall,” “The Good Wife,” “Graceland,” “Game of Thrones,” “Narcos,” and two of this year’s most popular shows, “The Last of Us” and “The Mandalorian.”

Pascal as the 007 would be ferociously charming, as a recent Esquire article described him.

Pedro disagrees. The world’s outrageously modern heartthrob (and so gorgeous it hurts) thinks the next 007 should be a woman — la Señora Bond.

So spoke The Mandalorian, and he was right

In an interview posted on TikTok, someone asked Pedro Pascal who he thought would be a perfect James Bond and if he saw himself in the role.

“Ummmh, Me? Yo? I would like to see a woman,” he said. “A woman being James Bond.”

“I loved Atomic Blond [and] Salt,” Pascal said. “I loved all the movies about female spies.”

“I think it needs to be Señora Bond. I don’t know who — there are many. Halle Berry, there are many, many.”

“But I would like her to be a woman,” he said. “And that she (the female Bond) beats the crap out of all the men, takes a drink, and then Pa, Uhmm, ¡Como no!”

“It’s time [for a] female Bond, not Bond girl.”

Pedro, we agree. If men can dream about being the 007, why can’t women dream about being the first Señora Bond?

However, not everyone agrees a woman should play James Bond

With the news that “No Time to Die” was Craig’s final outing as 007 after 15 years, speculation about who will fill the British spy’s Crockett & Jones shoes next has been ripe.

The movie’s producer Barbara Broccoli has said the agent must be a man, be above 6 feet, and be in his early to mid-30s.

“James Bond is a male character,” she said in an interview with PA News agency. “I hope that there will be many, many films made with women, for women, by women, about women.”

Craig has also said he doesn’t believe a woman should play 007.

In an interview with Radio Times, he said, “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color.”

“Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?” he said.

Even the Cuban actress Ana de Armas, who was the standout performer as Paloma in “No Time To Die,” believes that Bond shouldn’t be a woman.

“What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“That they’re given a more substantial part and recognition. That’s what I think is more interesting than flipping things,” De Armas said.

But will all these requirements hold when it comes time to choose?

Who knows. It’s all Hollywood chatter.

Even though deciding who will be the next Bond is probably a way off, I am on team Pedro.

