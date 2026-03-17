Nate Diaz is stepping back into the octagon for the upcoming Most Valuable Promotion’s (MVP) MMA bouts. The former UFC star hasn’t fought in mixed martial arts since he defeated Tony Ferguson in September 2022. Diaz is coming back to fight Mike Perry as part of an upcoming special engagement headlined by Rona Rousey in a historic women’s MMA bout. Here’s what we know about the special night of fighting coming to Netflix.

Nate Diaz is joining the upcoming MVP’s MMA triple header

Nate Diaz will make his return to MMA against Mike Perry. This is Diaz's first MMA bout since his win against Tony ferguson #Natediaz #netflix pic.twitter.com/zxb4DK9H9N — 𝐌𝐌𝐀 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 (@mma_versee) March 16, 2026

The former UFC star is getting back into the octagon for his first bout in almost four years. The last time that Nate Diaz fought professionally was in September 2022. Diaz defeated Tony Ferguson in what was slated as his last fight per his UFC contract. Following the fight, Diaz left the UFC and pursued other passions, like boxing.

“Glad to be back in action. It’s time,” Diaz told Netflix about the upcoming fight. “Don’t forget where this all came from. I got plans on doing a lot more in the next 10 years, no matter where it is. Time to set the bar again, so get ready for a new takeover again and again until the end of time.”

Diaz and going to be facing Bare Knuckle Fighting Champion’s (BKFC) Mike Perry, also known as the “King of Violence.” The fight is years in the making, and UFC fans are excited to see Diaz fighting once again. Fans have been waiting for this moment for years.

I’m having goosebumps right now

This is what block buster means



I love the competition of sportsmanship



So let’s see who owns the night @Netflix keep this shit up — CenTRe oF AttRActION (@Certifiedwockee) March 16, 2026

The two fighters are competing in a 5-round welterweight fight. Perry has an undefeated 6-fight run with BKFC, which means this should be an interesting fight.

The fight is available on Netflix for a reason

🚨MVP’S MMA TRIPLE-HEADLINER🚨



A historic triple-headliner. One unforgettable night…Live on NETFLIX🍿



🔥 Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry

🔥 Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

🔥 Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins



Yall ready?🚀⬇️#DiazPerry #RouseyCarano #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/YEt3JWFFs0 — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) March 16, 2026

Ronda Rousey is one of the scheduled fighters, and she had words about the UFC during a press conference. According to Yahoo! Sports, Gina Carano and Rousey were promoting their fight when Rousey called out the UFC for how the organization treats the fighters.

“They’re bleeding talent because of their short-term greed,” Rousey said of the UFC. “They’re thinking about the next quarter.”

She adds, “They’re thinking about the shareholders and not thinking about their responsibility to be stewards of the future of the sport.”

Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of MVP, has his eyes on sharing MMA with the largest audience to date. MVP has been in the business of creating massive fighting events for fans of the sport. The company was behind the famous boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson in November 2024.

“MVP delivered the most-viewed boxing event since the advent of cable, and now we’re set to break records again with the biggest viewership in MMA history,” Bidarian told Netflix. “Nate Diaz is the Real BMF, and Mike Perry is the King of Violence — this will be a war from the first press conference all the way to the end when one of them has their hand raised.”

The fight will be streamed live on Netflix on Saturday, May 16.