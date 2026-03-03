March Madness is around the corner, and soon we will get to watch the best in college basketball. We still don’t know what teams are going to be in the 68-team bracket, but we already have eyes on a few Latino players we can’t wait to watch. While we wait for the announcement on March 15, here are the players that we are following.

Yaxel Lendeborg

Yaxel Lendeborg gets his West Lafayette welcome pic.twitter.com/W4EM82ijWn — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) February 17, 2026

Yaxel Lendeborg is a Dominican-American basketball player for the University of Michigan Wolverines. He comes from a legacy of basketball players, with his parents both being top players for the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Lendenborg has been playing basketball since high school. He joined his high school varsity team when he was a senior and went on to start his college career at Arizona Western College. He was named the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-American and the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC) Player of the Year after the 2020-2021 season. He went on to continue getting accolades for the 2022-2023 season.

He then transferred to the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 seasons. While there, he made history as the second college basketball player to make 600 points, 400 rebounds, and 150 assists in one season. He joined Larry Bird in the impressive feat.

Lendeborg transferred to the University of Michigan for his senior season. He also entered the 2025 NBA draft at the same time but withdrew so he could play his senior year. He has continued to be a star college basketball player so seeing him in the March Madness bracket would make sense.

Boogie Fland

Boogie Fland, who has Dominican roots, is still relatively new to the college basketball field. He started his college career in 2024, but had a storied high school basketball career. While at Archbishop Stepinac High School, Gland led the team to the Catholic High School Athletic Association Intersectional Final three times. The team lost the championship in his sophomore year but won in his junior and senior years. He was one of the first two high school students in New York City to get a name, image, and likeness deal.

He originally committed to the University of Kentucky to play basketball for John Calipari for his freshman year. However, Calipari left the University of Kentucky and took a coaching job at the University of Arkansas. In response, Fland decommitted to the University of Kentucky and followed Calipari to Arkansas.

After his freshman year, Fland transferred to the University of Florida to help the team defend its national championship. His career on the court has captured the attention of sports fans and recruiters. Clearly, he is meant to be part of the magic of March Madness.

Isaiah Brown

ISAIAH BROWN slams it DOWN ⬇️⬇️⬇️



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/mcJjLynyOk — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 21, 2026

Another player for the University of Florida, Isaiah Brown has made a name for himself on the court this season as a sophomore. He joined the Florida Gators basketball team as a freshman and has been part of the national championship team two years running. Brown, who has Puerto Rican roots, is a favorite among Gators basketball fans.

Isaiah and his brother AJ have been playing basketball together since they were kids in their Orlando driveway. Over the years, the two of them have played together and against each other. Both being at the University of Florida is a special moment. AJ was a standout player at the University of Ohio before transferring to the University of Florida.

We can’t wait to see all the Latinos participating in March Madness

Basketball is the second-most popular sport in the U.S., behind football. March Madness is a tournament that college basketball fans look forward to every year. The raw talent of the players battling it out to be the best is an incredible showing of athleticism and sportsmanship. Announcement of the 68-team bracket happens March 15. The games then start on March 17 and go till April 6 with a final championship game.