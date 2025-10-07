Luis Miguel fans are calling out Taylor Swift for doing a little more than sampling “1+1=2 Enamorados” in her song “Opalite.” The two songs are clearly very similar, but there might be more to the story than someone ripping off a song from a Latin music legend. This story is another look at how Taylor Swift and her collaborators leave Easter eggs in ways we never understand until she wants us to.

Luis Miguel fans were originally shocked that Taylor Swift seemingly ripped off his song

The melody of the two songs is almost identical. It is hard not to think that something is fishy when the two songs are played back to back. As you can hear, when stitched together, the melody is unbroken when switching from Luis Miguel to Taylor Swift.

There is a long history of artists using music without getting the proper permission, and fans calling it out. Sometimes, artists take swift legal action to protect their work and seek monetary compensation. Adele found herself in a plagiarism lawsuit last year that is still ongoing in Brazil. She is accused of copying Toninho Geraes’ song “Mulheres” for her song “Million Years Ago.”

the whole side of tiktok saying taylor swift sampling a luis miguel song from when he was a child, a song that made him, him. get that check sir, get it lmfao pic.twitter.com/L75xejditN — amara (@anakinspatton) October 7, 2025

It would appear that “Opalite” and “1+1=2 Enamorados” are copies of each other. But, is what we hear on the surface what is actually going on? It would be reckless for a globally recognized pop star to so blatantly steal from another globally recognized artist. So, let’s take a look at a timeline that includes an Easter egg that suddenly makes sense.

We were alerted more than a year ago that something was in the works

Luis Miguel subiendo un edit de él y Taylor Swift a su Instagram es el crossover que todos esperábamos. pic.twitter.com/uNTON9u2sg — ᴅɪᴇɢᴏ (@diegoacst) June 23, 2024

During the summer of 2024, Luis Miguel surprised fans when he uploaded an edited photo with Taylor Swift to his Instagram account. The sudden nod to “The Life of a Showgirl” singer seemed unexpected and out of place. What was their connection? Fans in both camps were scratching their heads about what these two had in common.

It’s now clear that while she was touring Europe on the Eras Tour, the international pop sensation was also busy recording her latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” She was taking time during her tour to fly to Sweden regularly to get into the studio to record her songs between shows. She was touring in Europe from May 9 to August 17, 2024. On June 26, 2024, mitú reported on the photo shared by Luis Miguel and what it might mean towards Taylor Swift. Speculation was rampant and, honestly, it feels like we might finally have a yet unconfirmed answer.

So, if the Swiftie way of thinking is accurate, this was all planned. Looking at the edited photo posted to Instagram over a year ago just feels different than it did. The song “Opalite” has also given some of Luis Miguel’s earlier songs a better chance to shine.

The comparison is bringing people to Miguel’s earlier work

“1+1=2 Enamorados” rises to #40 on the US iTunes Charts (Latin) becoming a new peak! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/0js1Q7gst5 pic.twitter.com/kBrJWvePsG — Luis Miguel Charts (@LuisMiguelChart) October 7, 2025

According to Luis Miguel Charts, a Luis Miguel fan account on X (formerly Twitter), “1+1=2 Enamorados” reached a new peak on the Latin music charts. It all comes from people on social media talking about the comparison between the songs and making it go viral.

Neither Luis Miguel’s nor Taylor Swift’s team has confirmed any of this, so it is all speculation. However, Swifties are always digging through her outfit choices, color themes, and social media captions to glean information about what is to come. Most times, the Easter eggs she drops for fans never make sense until she is ready for them to make sense.

Swifties have taught us over the years that nothing happens around Taylor Swift without it being orchestrated. Earlier this year, when she announced that a new album was coming out, fans were able to dig through social media and speculate on the release date and color scheme of the album.

Perhaps this is all coincidental, and she believed she could get away with copying an iconic song from our childhood. However, it seems Swiftie clear that Luis Miguel and Taylor Swift planned this in her typical Easter egg style.