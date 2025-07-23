Los Bukis officially received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The popular musical group, formed in Michoacan, Mexico, joins an incredible list of entertainers with a coveted star. Fans are thrilled to see one of the most iconic Mexican bands get the recognition they deserve. Los Bukis have been creating music for decades, and this feels right.

Los Bukis celebrate their new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/pZIROaeWpm — Variety (@Variety) July 23, 2025

For decades, Los Bukis have been filling the playlists of everyone from us to our abuelas. Los Bukis started as a two-person band called Los Hermanitos Solís. At the time, Marco Antonio Solís and his brother Joel Solís were the two band members. In 1973, the brothers decided to expand the band and created Los Bukis as a four-member band. For two years the band worked on their debut studio album “Falso Amor.”

The band went on to release three more albums before the end of the ‘70s. The work started to cement their place within Mexican regional music. After reaching some success in Mexico, the band relocated to the United States. After adding two more members, the band set off to become the legends they are today. The band found incredible success during the ‘80s, releasing eight more studio albums, including “Me Volví a Acordar de Ti” and “Si Me Recuerdas.”

“Tú Carcel” was the band’s first major commercial success. The song reached the No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart and reaffirmed the band’s place in Latin music history. The song was the lead of the “Me Volví a Acordar de Ti” album. It was the first song that shot up on the charts and garnered widespread acclaim.

In 1988, Los Bukis snatched the coveted No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs charts with “Y Ahora Te Vas.” The highest-charting song for the band comes from their 1988 album “Si Me Recuerdas” and remains the highest-charting song for the band.

Earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame just feels right

Beyond honored to have been chosen to welcome LOS BUKIS into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame class of 2025. #LosBukis #WalkOfFame pic.twitter.com/kxNggTm9ON — G a b r i e l – I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) July 23, 2025

Fans were understandably devastated when the band decided to disband in 1996. For more than two decades, families bonded over the music created by an iconic Mexican band. The end of the band was a moment of sorrow as people had come to love the band as a part of their families.

During the pandemic, in 2021, Los Bukis reunited for a livestream for the first time since they disbanded. They then went on to perform two tours around the country after rerecording their hit song “Tú Carcel.” Los Bukis became the first Latin music artists to sell out Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where they kicked off the first “Una Historia Cantada” tour.

Since 2021, Los Bukis have been performing at venues and festivals around the country bringing their beloved songs back to the stage. Receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an appreciated, and deserved, nod to the musical icons.

¡Felicidades, queridos Bukis!

Se lo merecen más que nadie. Gracias por tantos años de música, de amor y de recuerdos que marcaron nuestras vidas. ¡Esa estrella brilla como ustedes en nuestros corazones! — AlesitaEPVArgentina💙 (@alesitalop222) July 23, 2025

¡Felicidades! This is an honor well deserved and decades in the making. We love to see our culture and excellence honored.