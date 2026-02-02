The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the world. This year is going to hit different with Bad Bunny’s halftime show that is guaranteed to elevate the culture. While the halftime show is all the buzz, there are other Latinos who are going to be leaving their mark. Latinos will be playing for both the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Bad Bunny isn’t the only Latino showing up at the Super Bowl

and next week we have the Super Bowl… how good it is to be a fan of this man

Everyone, and we mean everyone, has been talking about Bad Bunny and his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show. The global superstar, who just won the GRAMMY for Album of the Year, has hinted at the unapologetic, pro-Latino theme of the upcoming show. He let people know that they had four months to get to the show by learning Spanish.

The choice of the entertainer and his words lit up MAGA on social media. There was so much anger that the NFL could pick such an “un-American” entertainer. You know, even though Puerto Rico is literally part of the United States.

Well, Bad Bunny is not the only Latino who will be taking the field on the big day. There are players on both teams who represent the Latino community.

New England Patriots

🏈🇨🇴 Christian González hará historia en el Super Bowl



El defensivo colombiano disputará el juego más importante de la NFL con los New England Patriots ⭐🔥

Christian González, who has Colombian heritage, started his football career in high school. González was raised in Texas and was rated a four-star prospect in high school as a wide receiver and cornerback. He started his college days at the University of Colorado before transferring to the University of Oregon. There, he excelled and stood out as a rising star in football. He decided to forgo the rest of college and entered the 2023 NFL draft. He signed with the New England Patriots in 2023 and has remained a top player for the team heading into the Super Bowl.

Andrés "Andy" Borregales, pateador de los New England Patriots, se convertirá en el primer venezolano 🇻🇪 en jugar en el Super Bowl.
#SuperBowlLX

Andrés Borregales is a kicker for the New England Patriots. Borregales was born in Caracas, Venezuela, and immigrated to the United States with his family in 2004 when he was one year old. Borregales grew up in Florida and started playing football in Hollywood, Florida, when he was in grade school. His skills caught the attention of the University of Miami, and he went on to play his college games with the Miami Hurricanes. He completed his collegiate career and education in 2024, going 18 for 19 on his field goal attempts. Borregales was the 182nd pick in the sixth round of the draft, but the first kicker drafted that year. He is the fourth Venezuelan-born player in the NFL. He is the first Venezuelan-born player to play in the Super Bowl.

The New England Patriots needed someone to step up on the defensive side of the ball this season. Jaylinn Hawkins has been that guy. #NEPats



He has forced multiple turnovers and made impact plays throughout his most impressive season as a pro.pic.twitter.com/C6QcHEMqc3 — Patriots Lead (@Patriots_Lead) December 24, 2025

Jaylinn Hawkins is a safety for the New England Patriots. Born in California, the Panamanian-American football player excelled in the sport, becoming a four-star recruit. He played college football at the University of California, Berkeley. He started most of the games during the last three years of his collegiate career and even made the SportsCenter Top 10 moments during the 2019 season with a one-handed interception. The Atlanta Falcons drafted Hawkins in 2020 and then waived him in October 2023. The Los Angeles Chargers claimed him off waivers the following day. In March 2024, he signed with the New England Patriots.

Seattle Seahawks

Congrats to Naz Alum Julian Love ('16) for advancing to the Super Bowl with his Seattle Seahawks 💙

Forever a Roadrunner



Forever a Roadrunner pic.twitter.com/mzBkQ5Xv1n — Nazareth Academy Football (@FootballNaz) January 26, 2026

Julian Love is the star safety for the Seattle Seahawks. The football player with Mexican and Cuban roots has been in the sport since his days at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois. His athleticism landed him on the team for Notre Dame. He chose to forgo his final year of eligibility and entered the 2019 NFL draft, where he was drafted by the New York Giants. He played for the team from 2019 to 2022. Love signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023 for a 4-year $12 million deal. Love had a medical injury earlier in the season and was put in reserve on Nov. 1, 2025, before being activated on Dec. 6, 2025, just in time for the Super Bowl.

🇲🇽🏈"Tener un apellido mexicano y poder representar a la gente de México significa mucho para mí. Sé que represento algo más grande que solo yo, y eso me llena de orgullo", dijo el ala cerrada Elijah Arroyo sobre su participación en la #NFL

Elijah Arroyo was born in Florida and moved to Cancún, Mexico, when he was a young child. He moved back to the United States when he was 13 years old, and he played football for Independence High School in Frisco, Texas. Arroyo also went to the University of Miami to play for the Miami Hurricanes. Arroyo had to take a break because of an injury, but returned to play for the Hurricanes in 2024. He entered the 2025 draft and was picked by the Seattle Seahawks. He was placed on injury reserve on Dec. 13, 2025.