Andres Borregales didn’t grow up dreaming about the Super Bowl. Still, this February, his right foot will carry him straight into NFL history.

When the New England Patriots take the field at Super Bowl LX, Borregales will become the first Venezuelan-born player to ever appear in the league’s biggest game. According to HOLA!, it marks a breakthrough moment for Venezuelan athletes and for Latin American representation inside a sport that rarely looks south for its stars.

For a kicker born in Caracas and raised between cultures, the moment feels both improbable and overdue.

Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Andres Borregales Is Headed to the Super Bowl

Andres Borregales was born on January 2, 2003, in Caracas, Venezuela, before moving to the United States with his family at just one year old. He grew up in Florida, where his relationship with football began early and never really slowed down.

Now, as a rookie kicker for the New England Patriots, Borregales stands on the brink of becoming the first Venezuelan-born player to suit up in a Super Bowl, a distinction no one else from his home country has held before.

The Patriots secured their spot after winning the AFC Championship, sending Borregales and company to Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks.

How Andres Borregales Got Here

Borregales honed his craft at Chaminade Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Florida, before taking his talents to the Miami Hurricanes. He became one of the most reliable kickers in college football, finishing his final collegiate season in 2024 by converting 18 of 19 field goals and all 62 extra point attempts.

That consistency carried into the 2025 NFL Draft. Borregales was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round with the 182nd overall pick, becoming the first kicker taken that year and the fourth Venezuelan-born player in NFL history.

By preseason, he had already beaten out veteran competition for the starting job.

Andres Borregales Made His Case When It Counted

Once the regular season began, Borregales wasted little time proving he belonged.

According to his NFL game logs, he hit a 52-yard game-winning field goal against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 and later earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after converting four field goals in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. In Week 18, he set a franchise record with a 59-yard field goal against the Miami Dolphins.

Still, his most defining kick came in the AFC Championship. Borregales converted the only successful field goal in a snow-covered 10 to 7 victory over the Denver Broncos. That kick became the difference and punched the Patriots’ ticket to the Super Bowl.

Borregales’ appearance in Super Bowl LX carries weight beyond the stat sheet.

According to HOLA!, his presence marks a milestone for Venezuelan sports fans and aspiring athletes across Latin America, who rarely see themselves reflected in American football’s elite spaces. While baseball has long dominated Venezuelan athletic culture, Borregales’ rise signals an expanding path into the NFL.

He also joins a broader Latino presence on Super Bowl Sunday. The Patriots roster includes players of Colombian and Panamanian heritage, while the Seahawks feature players with Mexican and Cuban roots. Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show, adding another layer of cultural visibility to the night.

Why We Love Andres Borregales’ Story

Borregales’ journey blends discipline, migration, and quiet persistence. He idolized Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri while growing up and followed a kicker’s path built on repetition rather than spectacle.

Now, that same kid from Caracas will step onto the field at Levi’s Stadium on February 8, 2026, carrying both a football and a first for his country.