Crema had the chance to experience La Onda Fest, courtesy of Verizon, this past weekend. And what an experience it was. The lineup was stacked with talent, featuring young stars like Edgar Alejandro, Los Aptos, Xavi, and Erre, alongside icons such as Alicia Villarreal, Pepe Aguilar, and Marco Antonio Solís. Other unforgettable performers included Angela Aguilar, Oscar Maydon, Tito Double P, and many more. The festival was not just about the music. It featured Lucha Libre, on-site activations, and a range of food options to try.

Two Stages, Infinite Vibes

Located in the Napa Valley, La Onda took over the valley on Saturday and Sunday, May 31 and June 1. With two main stages, including the Verizon Stage and the La Onda Stage, festivalgoers could curate their own musical adventure throughout the weekend.

Verizon Took the La Onda Fest to the Next Level

Verizon made sure the festival experience stayed smooth and connected. They provided a special viewing deck where attendees could snap photos in a content studio, get a massage, and charge their devices while enjoying a premium view of the stage. Thanks to Verizon’s enhanced network, festivalgoers were able to stay in touch with friends, post in real-time, and make sure they had a ride home.

The DJs Were in Their Era

Shout-out to the DJs who kept the party going between sets. Súbelo NEO, the genius behind some of Bad Bunny’s biggest hits, brought the reggaetón energy to a festival rooted in música mexicana. Cornetto, known for blending Latin soul, tech house, and global rhythms, also set the tone for day two. Crema had to show love to the DJs who truly brought another layer of life to La Onda.

Los Aptos Debut New Era with TEMPORADAS

Kicking off the festival early on Saturday, Los Aptos brought energy to their set, performing tracks from their brand-new EP TEMPORADAS.

Crema had the chance to meet the band and discuss their latest project, which was released just one day before their performance. “This album was a year in the making. We were super excited and eager to get it out. It’s twelve songs. This disco is a bit more strictly regional; in our past albums, people probably knew us more as an indie regional, alternative kind of vibe. But this one was strictly regional. Kind of taking a bit back to, like, the OG roots kind of, and it was just inspired by artists like Peso Pluma and Jasiel Núñez,” shared Juan from Los Aptos.

Credit: Sarah Ruiz.

Edgar Alejandro brings the romance to his set

A few months back, Crema reposted a video from Edgar Alejandro, and this weekend, we got to see him perform and chat with him after his set. His set featured songs like “A Tu Lado” and “Contigo Quiero Todo,” along with unexpected salsa covers of Marc Anthony’s “Ahora Quién” and “Tú Con Él.” The mix of mariachi, salsa, and bossa nova brought a refreshing twist to the lineup.

When asked about his first La Onda performance, Alejandro told Crema, “The people were spectacular, the vibe was cool, and I’m very thankful for everyone that came.” Performing on the Verizon Stage, he drew a large, enthusiastic crowd. Known for fusing mariachi with other Latin sounds, Alejandro explained, “Mariachi is very versatile, and growing up in the U.S., in East L.A. and all that, I started developing a love for other genres. So I said, you know what? Instead of switching genres all the time, I’ll just keep mariachi as the foundation and blend other genres into it. That way, I can also show people that mariachi isn’t just some old-school genre; it’s ready to be innovated too.”

Mujeres Poderosas Took the Stage

From Alicia Villarreal’s ranchera queen energy with a throne on stage to Angela Aguilar’s heartfelt tribute to her grandmother, Flor Silvestre, female artists brought power and pride to the weekend. Villarreal’s set included hits like “Te Quedó Grande La Yegua” and “La Güerita Consentida.”

At the same time, Aguilar performed covers such as “La Llorona,” showcased folklórico dancers, and sang “Sin Tu Cariño” in honor of her abuela. Camila Fernandez and Reyna Tropical also took the stage, each performing an eclectic set.

Marco Antonio Solís, a Legend on Stage

Day 1 closed out with a legendary performance from Marco Antonio Solís. From the general lawn to the VIP section, fans across generations gathered to witness the iconic singer perform.

Singing classics like “Si No Te Hubieras Ido,” he kept the crowd singing along with his memorable hits, dance breaks, and engaging with the crowd. There was a moment where his dancers and he mixed Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” into their dance break. From the dancers to Solis, their outfits shone brightly.

Until Next Year, La Onda

La Onda was more than just a music festival. It was a celebration of culture, community, and connection. From classic hits to modern sets and surprise collabs, the weekend had something for every music fan. La Onda is officially returning next year on May 30–31, 2026. Make sure you stay tuned for the lineup.