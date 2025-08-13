Jennifer Lopez is working on her “Up All Night” tour. Her recent stop in Almaty, Kazakhstan, is getting so much attention. Not for the singing or the dancing that people have come to expect from the singer. The real show stopper was the cricket that made its way up JLo’s body. As a true entertainer, she didn’t stop singing as the bug crawled up her torso and eventually got onto her neck. The moment went viral with all of the jokes you might expect.

JLo is having a viral moment thanks to a cricket

Jennifer Lopez handles a cricket climbing up her neck at concert 🦗 #JenniferLopez #Jlo pic.twitter.com/eoAd2s4Kv2 — WATCHTOWER (@news_24_365) August 12, 2025

Fans can be heard screaming as JLo was unaware that a cricket was crawling up her body. The moment, captured on film, shows a cricket on her torso slowly climbing up the singer as she looks out at the crowd during her concert in Kazakhstan.

As she starts to hit the last note of her song, the cricket makes it to her neck and the singer maintains her focus. You can see her hand twitch a couple of times as she is singing but she is a professional and kept the show going.

Then, as she finishes, she grabs the cricket and throws it off her body in a moment that made the internet scream. Of course, there are a lot of jokes about the cricket, JLo, and how some people feel about her singing.

Social media users did not disappoint with their jokes

I aspire to handle problems as calm and elegant as J.Lo flicking a cricket off her mid-concert pic.twitter.com/Vre7z6v4JX — Nova Neon (@NovaNeonLive) August 11, 2025

Some social media users didn’t joke about the moment, Instead, they looked at JLo’s poise in the moment as aspirational. Honestly, feeling the tiny legs of a bug crawling on your body is enough to make anyone freak out. The sensation of a bug crawling on you, especially your neck, is enough to make your skin crawl. Yet, JLo simply grabbed the cricket and threw it off of her body like a champ.

the cricket after getting handled by J Lo pic.twitter.com/3xe8OD3tJS https://t.co/SvWReBne0Y August 11, 2025

There were a couple of well-timed jokes from the cricket’s POV. JLo absolutely launched that cricket with the force of a woman who was not there to play around. The cricket is big enough that even from a pulled-out view, you can see it fly through the air. It was probably the ride of its life because how often does one get thrown by JLo?

Jlo had a big ass bug crawling up her while she was singing so the audience was screaming & she thought they was hyping her up. pic.twitter.com/4a8nq3sV2H — Tiera S. (@Twitiera) August 12, 2025

Some people on social media are giggling over her reaction before realizing that there was a cricket on her. You can see JLo looking at the crowd with the cricket slowly climbing. The close the cricket gets to JLo’s face, the louder the crowd gets and it seems that the superstar feeds off the crowd’s energy. However, the crowd was probably trying to alert her to the party crasher. Instead, she gives a big smile and basks in what she thinks is a growing approval from the audience.

Trying to get in that larynx to stop her from singing.. a hero https://t.co/sH80VXYOED — Romeo S (Reloaded) 🇩🇴🥇 (@PaIIahAbdul) August 11, 2025

Some people were rooting for the cricket instead of JLo. Haters are part of the entertainment industry and not everyone is going to be a fan. Clearly, this person was not interested in hearing JLo sing her songs and preferred the possibility of the cricket interrupting her.

Crickets at a J Lo concert pic.twitter.com/bYG6rV8HOw — Swiftie Stan Account ^^ Swifties Unite ^^ Showgirl (@PeaceStrengthGo) August 11, 2025

The whole crickets trope was a popular joke. We all know that crickets at a show are synonymous with boring or an audience that isn’t excited. Seeing JLo and a cricket was just too much for some people to resist.