Beware of fake Bad Bunny tickets. New York Attorney General Letitia James is alerting residents about scammers attempting to sell counterfeit tickets to Bad Bunny’s residency shows in Puerto Rico. Big events tend to bring out scammers looking to make an easy buck off of people. While fake concert ticket scams are widespread, there are steps you can take to protect yourself. Here are some tips from the New York Office of the Attorney General.

There've been reports of scammers selling fake tickets to Bad Bunny concerts in Puerto Rico, and my office is urging people to be cautious and make sure they're buying real tickets.



Anyone who thinks they've been scammed should contact us:https://t.co/0xThr4sdhf — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 12, 2025

Seeing Bad Bunny is a dream come true for fans. His historic residency in Puerto Rico is bringing people from around the world to witness the highly anticipated run of concerts. Tickets are selling out quickly, and some scammers are taking advantage of people’s desperation for tickets they can afford.

“Bad Bunny is a musical icon in New York, and scammers are taking advantage of his popularity to sell fake concert tickets,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “People have paid thousands of dollars to travel to Puerto Rico and see Bad Bunny perform, only to be turned away at the door because the tickets they were sold were fake. Too often, scammers take advantage of big events to dupe people out of their hard-earned money, and I am urging New Yorkers to take caution when purchasing their Bad Bunny concert tickets.”

Getting fake tickets to a concert is heartbreaking enough. Money wasted on an event that you can’t enjoy. Traveling to Puerto Rico to be told your tickets are fake is a different level of heartbreak and financial regret.

Here are some tips to avoid buying fake concert tickets

Another day waking up not in Puerto Rico with Bad Bunny tickets pic.twitter.com/kmZ6CeDkD2 — GianCULO Stanton Fan Club (@bruja_aj) July 13, 2025

1. Check to see if the performer has a verified source for buying or reselling tickets to the event.

2. Make sure you use a trusted platform that offers a money-back guarantee in case of issues when you are buying tickets from a reseller. Unreliable ticket resellers may deliver fake tickets, misrepresent seat locations, or fail to provide the tickets entirely.

3. Don’t use cash when paying for tickets from a reseller. This includes using platforms like Venmo and Cash App. These platforms do not offer a guarantee to get your money back if you are scammed or even send it to the wrong person. Use credit or debit cards or PayPal on a reputable platform. This will provide you some protection and recourse should the tickets turn out to be fake.

4. Beware of deals that are too good to be true. You might be tempted to buy a ticket that is really cheap and think you are lucking out with the deal of a lifetime. Ask to see their proof of sale if you are buying directly from someone. But, still. If it seems too good to be true, it is likely too good to be true.

5. Using a ticket broker? Well, make sure you do your research. You can check the reputation of ticket brokers through the Better Business Bureau and consumer complaint websites. Online brokers might come with added protection, including refunds or replacement tickets.

6. Think twice before buying a ticket that looks like it was printed at home. While some events allow people to print their tickets at home, the likelihood of being scammed is too high for comfort. Try making sure your tickets were printed by the venue to minimize the chances of getting counterfeit tickets.

Men are more likely to be scammed

Not all of our visitors brought happiness. This guy came to MN and brought counterfeit tickets to sell. We just arrested him with 13 counterfeit Super Bowl tickets! Be smart & purchase from legitimate sources. #SuperBowl2018 #BuySmart pic.twitter.com/OrgORMu9ED — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) February 4, 2018

NBC News reports that a poll showed that 12 percent of people who buy tickets for concerts are victims of scams. Based on the number of concertgoers, that translates to about 11 million people in the U.S. buying counterfeited tickets to a concert. NBC News also reports that the poll found that men are 2.5 times more likely to be scammed when buying concert tickets than women.

Bots are a major driver behind scammers having an opportunity to find potential victims. Massive bot farms go through and buy large amounts of tickets when they go on sale. This practice leaves fans with little option other than going to third-party ticket reseller sites to find tickets for shows.

Be careful out there, familia. Always make sure you are buying legit tickets before a show. Don’t get caught at El Coliseo with fake tickets.