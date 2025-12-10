Dua Lipa is a gracious singer who clearly loves her fans. She created magical moments for the end of her Radical Optimism Tour in Mexico City. A select group of fans, who acted fast enough, were able to have an immersive experience in a pop-up taquería with themed food and decor. She kept that energy in the last show when she delivered a Selena cover that people are still talking about.

Dua Lipa ended her tour honoring Selena in Mexico City

The “Houdini” singer used her stage to share her love for Tejano Queen Selena Quintanilla. Dua Lipa opened up to the audience about what Selena means to her. Like so many singers and fans, Dua Lipa shares a special connection with the late singer. Like Selena, the “Training Season” singer is of dual nationality, being of Albanian descent and born in the United Kingdom.

That dual identity connects Dua Lipa with Selena as both an artist and a human. Latinos have an intimate understanding of this duality, sometimes “ní de aquí, ní de allá.” For so many of us, that pull between the two cultures while being almost entirely raised in one is an untethering feeling at times.

“I chose this song because I feel a very special connection with this artist and with her feeling of belonging to two places at the same time,” Dua Lipa told the 65,000 concertgoers in Spanish about Selena. “It’s something I deeply identify with, as I feel I am both Albanian and English, just as she was Mexican and American.”

The singer did the same thing during her first show in Mexico City. During the show, she gave love to Consuelo Velázquez by singing “Bésame Mucho.” She chose the 1997 version recorded by Luis Miguel.

The singer gave fans an incredible rendition of “Amor Prohibido”

She then started her rendition of “Amor Prohibido,” one of Selena’s classic hits. The song is a special one for Selena’s musical legacy. The song reached No. 1 on the U.S. Hot Latin Songs charts and No. 5 on the U.S. Regional Mexican Airplay charts. Most impressive, “Amor Prohibido” reached No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 200. The song cemented Selena as a household name in the Latino community.

During Dua Lipa’s second show, she had a special guest who truly represents Mexico: Fher Olvera. The lead singer of Maná, one of Mexico’s most beloved bands, joined her on stage to sing the band’s song “Oye Mi Amor.”

All of her preparation in learning Spanish really makes sense now. Not only is she able to talk with her fans and have banter on stage, she also took that energy and gave us some unforgettable moments live in concert.

Dua Lipa is someone who seems to really love and adore her fans around the world. She is more than an artist that takes to the stage, sings, then leaves. She is out there giving all of her energy to the crowds who fill stadiums and join for a night of magic and music.