Dua Lipa knows how to go the extra mile for her fans. Not only is she willing to speak Spanish to connect with her fans, but people fortunate enough to be in Mexico City right now can try her taqueria. Taquería La Dua is a pop-up taco shop in Mexico City offering up food to celebrate the end of her Radical Optimism Tour. The tour, which started in Singapore in 2024, is ending in Mexico City this week. Taquería La Dua will be open until Dec. 5, 2025.

Taquería La Dua is Dua Lipa’s special pop up taco shop

Ya abrió Taquería La Dua y, como era de esperarse, los fans de Dua Lipa llegaron desde temprano para probar los taquitos de esta experiencia especial que trajo la cantante durante su visita a la CDMX.



Con esto queda inaugurada la semana Dua Lipa en la Ciudad de México 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/KHBp02JKsw — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) December 1, 2025

Dua Lipa fans are in for a special treat in Mexico City with Taquería La Dua opening its doors for the week. The taco shop pop-up is getting everyone’s attention as the world tour comes to an end. Fans will get special dishes and merch at Taquería La Dua to celebrate the three sold-out shows at the Estadio GNP Seguros.

Just like the shows, all of the available slots for Taquería La Dua are already sold out. Fans are clearly very excited to take a bite out of Dua Lipa’s imagination. For 249 Mexican pesos, fans who were lucky enough to get a pass get to enjoy four food items and drinks while at the taco stand. Located at Avenida Michoacán, near the corner of Atlixco, in the Condesa neighborhood, is a former Los Caramelos taco stand.

The food items are all named after her songs. For example, there is the Taco Radical Optimism, which is a caramelo con queso. Additionally, there is the Taco Houdini, which is a chicharron taco; Taco María, an arrachera taco; and an Illusion Consomé. Guests have the option between three drinks, including mini margaritas, Caguamita, or cucumber water.

The British singer is always giving her Spanish-speaking fans love

🚨Dua lipa y su mensaje para todos los fans en Latinoamérica hablando perfecto español! pic.twitter.com/FskKmDCppX — DUA LIPA ARGENTINA | Fan Account (@dualipanoticia) October 31, 2025

She posted a special video to her Latin American fans, letting them know of her arrival in flawless Spanish. Her video shared her excitement about getting to visit the cities around Latin America that truly make the continent shine.

People from around the country signed up for tickets to experience Taquería La Dua. According to El País, people in line traveled from Puerto Vallarta, Monterrey, Veracruz, and Guadalajara. Fans are thrilled to get a chance to experience more than just concerts from the singer. Being able to immerse themselves in Taquería La Dua is an even greater experience for the fans.

The pop-up restaurant is open from noon to midnight each of the five days. A very select group of people were lucky enough to snag time slots for the taco shop. It is reported that entry to Taquería La Dua is limited to only 800 people per day, and fans worked quickly to snatch up all of the time slots. Those who can attend are limited to 30 minutes maximum per person.

Dua Lipa is really showing how to make an iconic, and delicious, ending for a world tour. Who else wishes they had a ticket to go to the taco shop?