“RuPaul’s Drag Race” All-Stars Season 10 is in full swing and the third bracket is just starting. The queens are coming back to try to win that crown once again and the Latina representation is strong. As we get ready to see what the next group of queens have in store for us, we had the chance to talk with Denali Foxx, whose name is Cordero Matthew Zuckerman, about their journey to drag. From family acceptance to the Latine community’s support, here is what Denali has to say about her life in drag.

Denali Foxx is excited to be back on “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“When I was first on the show, I was a baby drag queen. I had only been doing drag for about two years. There was still so much more to learn, and I am so grateful that I got on when I did because I was able to learn at an expedited pace,” Denali tells mitú.

After her debut on Season 13, Denali wanted to take everything she learned from the competition to make her drag better. She admits that she wanted a couple of more years to cook and is excited she waited. Her post “Drag Race” journey gave her a new confidence that she is ready to show.

“I just feel so much more like I know myself. That is a lot more self-identity and confidence. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Denali says. “‘Drag Race’ is a really, really good physical representation of where you are in your life and your career. You see it. You manifest it, and it’s really cool to see it.”

Coming out was easier on her father

Denali’s mother is Mexican and her father is white. According to her, her father and brother are artists. So, hearing that Denali was doing drag made sense in the form of artistic expression. It was her mother and sister who struggled with it the most. Things are better but, like many people who come out, there was some discomfort for a short time after coming out. Even when she impressed gender roles on a young Cordero, he was enamored with her beauty and style.

“She was like, ‘This is how you have to act.’ But I emulated her so much growing up because I glorified her,” Denali says. “She was so beautiful and so majestic to me when she would get ready for church and get all dolled up. I was like, ‘OMG, you’re so beautiful.’ I really was enamored by her femininity.”

It was the Latine community that surrounded Denali with love when she was leaning into her identity. Not only did Denali find representation that changed her life, she is creating representation that is changing lives.

“The love that I felt, specifically from the Latino community, replaced that bit of confusion that they had for those few years of trying to figure out what that meant,” Denali says. “I can’t tell you how many times I almost cried or have cried in Meet and Greets because of these beautiful Latino stories that people come up to share with me. They are showing me so much love. I just feel it for them so much.”

Drag is more than a profession, it was the start of a new and fulfilling life

Like so many LGBTQ+ people, Denali was yearning for a community that understood her. She recalls a time in her life as a professional figure skater that she needed more. Denali was performing as a figure skater but felt placed in a strict role and her soul was yearning for more creativity. With the need for community and artistry, Denali leaned into her queer identity.

“At the time, Chicago was booming with that artistry. It was so cool. I came here and everything I needed in my life was granted to me because I took a risk on being queer,” Denali remembers. “I took a risk on embracing myself fully. Embracing my femininity through Denali. Connecting with a community of other queer people. That is how I found the love of my life whom I have been with for eight years now.”