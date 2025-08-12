Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has a new member: actor Dean Cain. The actor, who once portrayed Superman, shared an ICE recruitment video on social media. Apparently, the coverage on Fox News inspired him to go further and start the process to sign up to be an ICE agent to help with President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans. The deportation plans have sown fear in communities and ripped families apart. People are not into the idea of the “Lois and Clark” actor joining the agency to terrorize families.

Dean Cain says he is joining ICE to detain undocumented people

So proud of Dean Cain joining ICE. FInally they found somebody who doesn't need a mask because nobody recognizes him. pic.twitter.com/sGb6EcA27O — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) August 9, 2025

Conservative celebrities are not a new concept. Celebrities who support President Trump are also not a new concept. Think back to Nicky Jam gleefully running on stage to endorse the president during a campaign stop, even after being misgendered. Anuel AA was there too to throw his support behind President Trump. They join a ragtag group of irrelevant celebrities, including Paula Deen, Kid Rock, Roseanne Barr, and, now, Dean Cain.

Yet, Cain, whose real name is Dean George Tanaka, took it all a step further. He isn’t just supporting the president; he is joining ICE to carry out President Trump’s terrifying immigration plans. It might seem like a logical step for someone who needs attention and relevancy after years of being a waning star. However, people are pointing out the hypocrisy behind Cain’s decision to help cause trauma and pain to families in the United States.

Cain’s family is intimately familiar with how the U.S. government terrorizes and demonizes people. In the 1940s, he had family members sent to the Minidoka Internment Camp in Idaho. The U.S. government used internment camps during World War II to round up and imprison people of Japanese ancestry, including U.S. citizens.

Incarcerated families lost their homes, businesses, and basic human rights. It is a dark chapter in U.S. history of scapegoating as war paranoia gripped the country. This happened despite the Japanese and Japanese-Americans fighting in the war for the U.S. In 1988, the U.S. government, through the Civil Liberties Act, formally apologized for incarcerating people of Japanese ancestry and paid limited reparations.

People are not letting Cain skate by without backlash

John Leguizamo totally destroyed Dean Cain. pic.twitter.com/ZY5fUZzXqe August 9, 2025

John Leguizamo, for example, took to social media to call out Cain’s willingness to join the immigration agency.

“What kind of loser volunteers to be an ICE officer?” Leguizamo said in an Instagram video. “What a moron. Dean Cain, your pronouns are has/been.”

Former Republican strategist Tim Miller called him an untrained former actor during an interview with Piers Morgan. Cain took offense and pushed back, claiming the statement aimed to cast doubt on his ability to serve as an ICE agent because he is an actor. When pushed to clarify, he said that he isn’t an ICE agent yet. Miller said that his statement is a fact since Cain hasn’t been trained yet.

The immigration raids happening in the U.S. were being done under the guise of getting out criminals and people who do not contribute to society nor came to the U.S. “the right way.” However, the images of the raids are painting a vastly different story.

There are videos on social media of ICE agents chasing farmworkers through fields and grabbing people in court for immigration hearings. The agency is also using IRS information to find undocumented people.

It is clear that the original claims for the ICE raids are not what the administration had in mind. Chasing people in workplaces or courts means that it has nothing to do with who did it “the right way” or criminals. The point of the raids is to sow fear and create a scapegoat for falling poll numbers and unpopular legislation.