Latino San Antonio Spurs fans are undefeated and unbothered after a woman was photographed sending a wild text. The whole situation started when someone posted a video of a woman’s text message disparaging the Latino fans in attendance during a game. The video went viral, and Latino fans showed up with their own shirts, making fun of the woman and proudly displaying their love for the Spurs.

Some random woman wasn’t happy with Latinos at a Spurs game

Someone at last nights Spurs game texting:



“A lot of crazy Hispanic fans. How can they afford it.”

pic.twitter.com/51fAmO5b4p — BOXING n BBQ (@BOXINGnBBQ) March 20, 2026

A San Antonio Spurs fan caught a woman texting about “crazy Hispanic fans” during a recent basketball game. The video sparked immediate outrage because the team is in Texas, one of the states with the highest Latino populations. It is also in the city of San Antonio, which is a Spanish name for everyone keeping score at home.

“A lot of crazy Hispanic fans,” reads the first text.

“All Hispanic! How can they afford it,” she is caught typing.

Imagine the audacity to be at a sporting event and have awful things to say about the fans. Again, this is Texas, a state where the Latino population outnumbers the white population. According to recent data, Latinos make up 40.2 percent of the Texas population. White non-Latinos make up 39.8 percent. It is the first time since the 1800s that Latinos officially outnumber white people in the Lone Star State.

The basketball team stood up for their Latino fans

📠 Comunicado de los Spurs sobre signos de xenofobia por parte de una señora en el Frost Bank Center:



“Todos en la organización de los Spurs estamos orgullosos de vivir en San Antonio, una ciudad que brilla y prospera gracias a la cultura y las contribuciones de nuestra… https://t.co/fH0owt2VaK pic.twitter.com/j1cSPcnqrK — SPURS LATAM (@Spurs_Latam) March 20, 2026

“Everyone in the Spurs organization is proud to live in San Antonio, a city that shines and thrives thanks to the culture and contributions of our Latino community,” reads the statement. “Inclusion is one of the fundamental pillars of the San Antonio Spurs. We strive to provide an environment—in our facilities and throughout our community—that celebrates belonging and respect regardless of race or ethnicity. Por Vida.”

The basketball team hosts an annual Hispanic Heritage Night to celebrate the local culture. This year, the night will happen on Nov. 16. Latino fandom for basketball has been growing in recent years, and the NBA has leaned into the new demographic. This really just means that the woman’s messages are not only against the Spurs, but also the NBA.

The fans also got into the fun of calling out the wild and insensitive remarks. Latino fans showed up to the following game wearing shirts that read “Crazy Hispanic Fan.” Honestly, this shouldn’t be surprising. Latino joy comes with a hefty helping of being unserious. We know how to make fun of people we love and can’t stand. Think of all the nicknames in your family connected to wild moments.

The woman’s identity has not been confirmed or released officially. However, one thing is for sure. She will probably think twice before talking about “crazy Hispanic fans” the next time she sets foot in the Frost Bank Center.