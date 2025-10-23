For millions of LGBTQ+ fans, The Cowardly Lion is an iconic character that has brought a quiet representation for generations. The movie is a popular choice in the queer community and it is largely due to Judy Garland playing Dorothy. After all, the common colloquialism “Friends of Dorothy” was long used as a nod toward gay men.

Yet, one character brought queer mannerisms and visibility to the forefront without being obvious: the Cowardly Lion. Colman Domingo’s casting as the Cowardly Lion brings more than just a queer coded moment to “Wicked: For Good.” It brings the queerness of the character to the forefront unapologetically.

Colman Domingo is the Cowardly Lion in the upcoming “Wicked: For Good”

The highly-anticipated sequel to “Wicked” is bringing together incredible talent to tell the second part of the famed story. Colman Domingo is bringing the Cowardly Lion to life this November and we won’t be getting a faux queer icon this time. With Domingo’s casting, “Wicked: For Good” is giving the long beloved queer character authenticity that we can’t want to experience.

According to The BBC, Director Jon M. Chu approached Domingo about the role on Instagram. It was a quick conversation with Domingo. Chu told the outlet that when he reached out, he told Domingo that there weren’t a lot of lines and that he would go to Domingo. The actor was very excited to join the cast.

Domingo made the announcement on Instagram in a post of him holding a plush lion’s head. The whole announcement came down to four words: “See you in Oz.” That small announcement has had queer “Wicked” fans hyped for the Nov. 21, 2025, theatrical release of “Wicked: For Good.”

The casting of a queer man for an iconic queer character has fans screaming

The Cowardly Lion is in the canon of queer-coded characters. Released in 1939, there weren’t a lot of LGBTQ+ characters represented in the media at the time. Homosexuality was looked down on in society, but there were references everywhere. “The Wizard of Oz” was no exception to the subtle nods to the LGBTQ+ community. The vaudeville and queer nightclubs of the 1930s offered unending inspiration for the Cowardly Lion.

According to The Advocate, Bert Lahr’s portrayal of the Cowardly Lion was based on gay male stagehands and screen characters. The character often peddles some of the tropes of homosexuality. One example is when he blushes when he gets a kiss on the cheek from The Wizard. He also wore a fabulous red bow in his hair after spending a day at the spa with the rest of the Yellow Brick Road crew.

A deeper look shows that the character is leaning into flamboyant mannerisms, like a limp wrist. He also calls himself a “sissy” in the song “If I Only Had the Nerve.” His subversive take on masculinity as a big, strong animal that is timid and loving pushed against the gender norms of the time. At a time when men were portrayed as strong and brave, the Cowardly Lion showed that being affectionate and loving is part of the masculinity spectrum.

Casting a queer Black man to play the character in “Wicked: For Good” will add a layer to the performance. LGBTQ+ audiences will get to see a queer man giving life to a long beloved queer character. ¡Felicidades, Colman!