Sabrina Carpenter dropped a new music video over the weekend starring the one and only Colman Domingo. The video, for her new single “Tears,” is heavily influenced by “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Domingo plays a reimagination of the beloved character Frank-N-Furter, originally played by Tim Curry in the film. The music video is an incredible journey through the retelling of the famed LGBTQ+ cult classic.

You might have been hearing “Tears” by Sabrina Carpenter everywhere you go right now. The song is catchy and just the right amount of scandalous. Its in-your-face lyrics will make you blush. The over-the-top and campy song had to come with an incredible music video, and the singer delivered.

The music video is as “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” as it can get. One can argue that the real star of the “Tears” music video is Colman Domingo. The actor pops on screen in full drag, lip-syncing the song to a startled Carpenter. Domingo then leads Carpenter through a wild night of debauchery and questionable life choices.

He has several outfits and wig changes throughout the music video. The outfits and characters that make up this universe are queer, brown, and gender fluid. Domingo is the masterful guide through this world as he shepherds Carpenter around in different states of undress. The queer-coded music video leans into the current counterculture that embraces the spectrum of gender representation, sexual orientation, and diversity.

The actor has already had to call out drag criticism

Everyone on social media has an opinion, but that doesn’t mean that people won’t get called out. Domingo used his time and platform to address criticism of him doing drag. One social media user posted about Domingo’s role in the “Tears” music video. He seemed to think that the producers put Domingo in drag as a way to bring him down.

“It’s a character. Like all the characters I play. Calm down brother. Enjoy the video and the fun that it possesses,” Domingo wrote in his response. “Dance it out! It ain’t that deep. “We are born naked and everything else is drag” Suits, t shirts, dresses. All drag. 😂👍🏾🙏🏽”

Although people are overwhelmingly celebrating the unapologetic queer representation happening in the music video. The whole music video is worth watching just for the artistry and Domingo. His performance is something you won’t want to miss. Colman Domingo really brings life and energy to the music video in a way only he can.

As an actor, Domingo is a force of nature. He is able to take any role and turn it into a performance of a lifetime. From “Selma” to “Four Seasons” to “Rustin,” Domingo knows how to become a new character for a role and delivers.

Seeing him take that energy to drag is a whole moment.