Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez recently got social media bugging after she kissed his feet. But she didn’t just kiss his feet. She kissed them in response to people calling him out for having dirty feet on his new podcast, “Friends Keep Secrets.” During one of the video podcasts, Blanco is on the couch with the soles of his feet facing the camera, and they are noticeably dirty. People are experiencing second-hand embarrassment because being a pata sucia is just not what you want to be.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez shocked the world with a kiss to the feet

selena gomez kissing benny blanco’s dirty feet… whoever said maybe she was as nasty as him was right i’m in tears😭 pic.twitter.com/AZ7ncmBJmZ — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) March 3, 2026

Social media recently witnessed the foot kiss heard around the world. Selena Gomez showed just how much she loves her husband, Benny Blanco, when she planted a kiss right on his feet. People watching the podcast were gagged when they saw that kind of affection. Blanco was in a conversation about having children with the co-hosts of the podcast, Dave Burd and Kristin Batalucco, when Gomez saw her opportunity.

The infamous kiss on Blanco’s feet comes after people first peeped his dirty soles during an earlier podcast. The visual of Blanco’s dirty feet on the couch shocked the audience and created a social media firestorm. There was a lot of discussion about hygiene and dirty feet. He is well aware that everyone is obsessed with talking about his dawgs, but he is ready to defend himself with backup.

During an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Blanco and Burd, also known as Lil Dicky, discussed the viral moment.

“First of all, it’s the facility’s fault. It’s not mine,” Blanco said as he started taking off his shoes and socks to show. “I have great feet.”

Lil Dicky then said that it was the first podcast, so the production crew was in and out. That kind of traffic made the floors dirty, as floors do.

Every Latino could only think of one thing: pata sucia

If you don’t know, being a pata sucia is not something you want to be. We have heard our primas, abuelas, mom, and tías throw so much shade at people that they call pata sucia. Honestly, every Latino grows up knowing that, if nothing else, we have to keep our feet clean. Benny Blanco displaying dirty feet made us all gasp like Soraya Montenegro.

Benny Blanco estreia seu novo podcast com os pés sujos e soltando um pum.🤢 pic.twitter.com/A7RxyV8Ykw — poponze (@poponze) February 24, 2026

For one, we could never walk around barefoot like that in the house. The floors were kept pristine, so any dirt on the bottom of your foot came from the outside. How many times did you come in from playing outside as a kid to be snatched up and your feet washed?

how can you be okay with putting #those on your couch oh my god PATA SUCIA https://t.co/KdU18fdibG — everslay⸆⸉ ❤️‍🔥 (@everslay13) February 24, 2026

And let’s not forget the pata sucia jokes that everyone brings up. The whole archetype is not something you want to fall into often. It is reserved for late-night shenanigans when the party goes for so long that the shoes come off. We have all had pata sucia moments, but those days are in the past, for most of us.

While it might be a little shocking to see Gomez giving Blanco’s feet a kiss, it is a look into their relationship. Clearly, there is a lot of love between the two. There are relationships that have few boundaries because of the intense love and respect between two people. Some people might think it is weird, but not every relationship is the same.