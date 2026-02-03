Bad Bunny is preparing to perform as the headliner of the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. The show is going to be a Spanish-language celebration of Latinidad in the face of the current Trump administration. There is a lot of speculation about who might make a guest appearance on the stage and what Bad Bunny might wear. We know that celebrities are good at keeping their secrets, but that doesn’t mean that we are going to stay quiet. Here are some of the speculations swirling that we low-key hope will come true.

First, let’s all take a moment to remember that this isn’t the first Super Bowl Halftime show for Bad Bunny

6 years ago today, Bad Bunny was invited as a special guest to perform with Shakira at the Super Bowl.



Next week, he will make history with a second appearance at the event, headlining his own Halftime Show. pic.twitter.com/BeGvERtwVp — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) February 2, 2026

All of MAGA is so bothered that Bad Bunny is performing at Super Bowl LX. However, it seems that they just forgot that Bad Bunny already took over the Super Bowl stage. He joined Shakira and JLo when they were tapped to be the Super Bowl Halftime headliners in 2020. The show then was in Spanish and included Shakira, a Colombian woman, but didn’t cause the same outrage among conservatives.

Now, with Bad Bunny headlining and standing up for immigrants, there is a lot of anger. So, with the Super Bowl just days away, we really hope that Bad Bunny uses the stage to keep pushing his anti-ICE, pro-immigrant stance.

People are obsessed with what he is going to wear

BREAKING: Bad Bunny plans to wear a dress during his 2026 Super Bowl halftime show to honor Puerto Rican queer icons and generations of drag, resistance and cultural rebellion.



Also the NFL just announced that they booked Anti-Trump band Green Day to perform the Super Bowl… pic.twitter.com/MKnQRW3nS4 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 23, 2026

It was recently speculated that Bad Bunny planned to wear a dress on stage to honor “queer and drag” culture. The rumor, which was just a rumor, caused so much anger among conservatives. They renewed their calls to boycott the Super Bowl Halftime show for fear that people might see someone wearing nontraditional clothing.

The Puerto Rican entertainer has worn dresses in the past for photoshoots. He also dressed in drag in the music video for “Yo Perreo Sola.” Both times, it was exquisite art. Those in the production for the halftime show have pushed back and debunked the claim. However, that hasn’t stopped the fact-resistant people on social media from losing their minds over it.

We are expecting a love letter to the queer and drag communities

bad bunny really said fuck ur toxic masculinity pic.twitter.com/nfIuWjbo35 — m⊙⊝⊜na (@yoongilyas) March 27, 2020

Bad Bunny has long used his platform and his voice to create space for queer people to enjoy his music. As a Latin trap artist for years, San Benito wanted everyone to enjoy his music and feel welcome in his world. He has stood as an unapologetic ally for the LGBTQ+ community through his art, activism, and presence.

With that in mind, we are eagerly waiting to see if the speculation will become true. It wouldn’t be the first time that an artist has used a major stage to bring out drag queens. Sabrina Carpenter used her performance at the VMAs to bring LGBTQ+ activists to the stage. We all know that Bad Bunny is someone who stands on business and shows support to his fans. Obviously, having drag queens on stage while calling out the current administration makes sense. Art is political and always has been.

Bad Bunny might use the stage to uplift Puerto Rican talent

Bad Bunny and Young Miko, the most iconic duo pic.twitter.com/Kx0khlo0ac — ❀ (@lovesbadmiko) January 18, 2026

During his residency, Bad Bunny invited several Latino musicians to share the stage and casita. One of them was Young Miko, who is a growing Puerto Rican star in the Latin trap and reggaeton genres. The two shared amazing chemistry during their performance together, so why not give a rising star a shot at one of the biggest stages on earth? Speaking of Puerto Rican entertainers, there are some people hoping that Bad Bunny will return the favor to JLo and bring her back to the Super Bowl stage.

While those are great, we also know that San Benito has a soft spot for the greats, especially those who inspired him. So, maybe we will get some old-school magic on that stage. Imagine a moment of Jowell and Randy stepping onto that stage. Or maybe even Arcángel. The options are limitless. One thing is for sure: we would love a Latino take on the iconic Super Bowl LVI Halftime show when Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar brought the culture to the stage.

If Bad Bunny’s GRAMMY speech is any indicator, we are definitely in for an incredible show that is all about us. Who else is tuning in?