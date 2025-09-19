An 84-year-old homeowner in Puerto Rico is taking Bad Bunny to court. He’s accusing him of using his property as the basis for “La Casita,” the centerpiece of his record-breaking residency in San Juan. According to the Associated Press, Román Carrasco Delgado filed a lawsuit on Wednesday. He is seeking at least $1 million in damages, alleging loss of privacy, emotional distress, and illicit enrichment.

Carrasco, a widower living in the coastal town of Humacao, says his salmon-colored house with yellow trim became an unwanted tourist attraction. Especially after it appeared in Bad Bunny’s short film for Debí Tirar Más Fotos. The house was later replicated inside the Coliseo de Puerto Rico for the superstar’s 30-concert run.

El licenciado Juan R. Dávila Díaz, representante legal de Román Carrasco Delgado, quien es propietario de "La Casita” de Humacao donde Bad Bunny grabó el cortometraje, dijo a El Vocero que con la demanda de $6 millones “Él no quiere hacerle ningún daño a Bad Bunny, al contrario,… pic.twitter.com/SqyZ74qllN — Molusco (@Moluskein) September 18, 2025

Why the Bad Bunny lawsuit centers on “La Casita”

“La Casita has been the subject of dozens or hundreds of social media posts and product sales featuring his property, from which he generally receives no benefit,” the lawsuit states. “On the contrary, Don Román is the subject of malicious comments and insinuations that did not occur prior to the publication of the aforementioned video.”

The house became the model for the VIP set piece. In it, celebrities like LeBron James, Penélope Cruz, Residente, and Belinda appeared alongside Bad Bunny. The lawsuit argues that the replica turned into a commercial product without Carrasco’s full consent.

A house built by hand, now at the center of a dispute

Carrasco told the Associated Press that he designed the home after his wife asked to return to Humacao. With help from his father and brother, both carpenters, he spent four to five years building the house block by block.

“I saw her in my mind…and my brother began to doodle,” he said. The three-bedroom home features two bathrooms and a wide wraparound porch. “A house without a porch is not feasible,” he added, describing it as the perfect space for friends to “pull up a chair, sit down, and let’s talk here.”

Dueño de vivienda que inspiró la ‘casita’ de Bad Bunny lo demanda por $1 millón https://t.co/YRm7mIw72C September 19, 2025

Contracts, signatures, and the Bad Bunny lawsuit’s claims

At the heart of the lawsuit are questions about consent and contracts. Carrasco says he authorized a scout to use the house in a video but was unaware of how the footage and likeness would be used afterward.

According to AP, Carrasco cannot read or write but can sign his name. He alleges that officials asked him to sign a white screen on a cell phone, later transferring the signature onto two contracts without his knowledge. “These officials fraudulently digitally transferred the aforementioned signature to two different contracts,” the lawsuit states. Carrasco says he never received copies of the agreements or explanations of their content.

Carrasco reportedly received $5,200 in total, while the video featuring his home reached 22 million views. The lawsuit accuses Bad Bunny and his affiliated companies — Rimas Entertainment, Move Concerts PR, and A1 Productions — of using the home’s measurements to build an exact replica at the Coliseo without permission.

The Bad Bunny lawsuit is growing

Carrasco is now seeking up to $6 million in damages, citing both emotional distress and illicit enrichment. The outlet noted that Carrasco only authorized filming for a short video, but the home became a symbol of Bad Bunny’s album and residency promotion.

Carrasco says his privacy has been invaded as fans flood his property to take pictures and videos. He has also faced hurtful online commentary. “Don Román,” as neighbors call him, insists the original agreement never included commercial use or replication of his family-built home.

Where things stand now

The lawsuit was filed in the Court of First Instance in San Juan. Representatives for Bad Bunny and his affiliated companies have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, the “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” residency wrapped up its 31st and final night last week, even as the legal questions surrounding “La Casita” began to surface.