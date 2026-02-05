Bad Bunny is dominating the cultural moment. His album “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” made history at the 2026 Grammy Awards by becoming the first album performed entirely in Spanish to win the top honor of Album of the Year. He is about to be on everyone’s screen again when he brings a highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime show. But the success of a Puerto Rican man is really making some people so upset. You have probably encountered some Bad Bunny haters in your own life that you have to deal with right now. If so, here are some tips you can use to argue with a Bad Bunny hater.

Dealing with Bad Bunny haters? We got you. Start with facts

Bad Bunny has surpassed Taylor Swift and is now the best selling digital artist in the world. 🌎 pic.twitter.com/JbSCXSz2B1 — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) February 2, 2026

There are a few things that you can point to about Bad Bunny that make him the No. 1 artist in the world. First, he was named Spotify’s Global Top Artist for 2025 for the fourth time and garnered more than 19 billion streams. He also earned the title of the top global album with “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.” That is just how he ended 2025, arguably the Year of Bad Bunny.

Then, we get into 2026. His world tour is absolutely popping off. Then, building on his wild success in 2025, he made history at the Grammys. The “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” singer won Album of the Year for an all-Spanish-language album. His art, his name, his whole vibe is literally the best in the world right now.

So, when a little Bad Bunny hater tries to say that the Super Bowl was wrong for booking him, just remind them. The Super Bowl stage is arguably reserved for the best musical talents in the world. Bad Bunny is certifiably the best musician in the world in 2026. Not only that, he did it in Spanish, so why would he want to do something in English? Better to learn Spanish. That makes people more employable, and they can understand Bad Bunny.

Always frame the argument around him being American

Bad Bunny is genuinely a good dude, a natural born American, and the biggest artist on Earth right now



He pisses them off because he’s brown February 3, 2026

One of the things people love to say about Bad Bunny is that they can’t believe the Super Bowl didn’t pick an American. Let’s be clear. This is just a way of trying to say Latinos aren’t American. You have seen people try to claim that Bad Bunny isn’t American because he is Puerto Rican. However, since Puerto Rico is a United States territory, everyone born on the island is granted American citizenship.

There are a couple of ways to make your argument more impactful, if you will. Currently, MAGA supporters are flocking to theaters for the poor-performing “Melania” documentary. They are also falling over themselves to celebrate Nicki Minaj. So, when someone you know is part of that same group mentions being American, remind them that both the First Lady and Nicki Minaj are immigrants. Then ask why they want to celebrate those two but trash an American citizen. Make them tell you.

Don’t back down but don’t play into their traps

and next week we have the Super Bowl… how good it is to be a fan of this man pic.twitter.com/gs03J88jpr — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) February 2, 2026

At the end of the day, Bad Bunny is going to be Bad Bunny. He is the best, and the people who are hating on him are going to have to get over it. No amount of tears from Bad Bunny haters is going to change that. Also, no amount of pressure seems to be doing anything to stop the performance. Roger Goodell has stood firm on the NFL’s decision to have Bad Bunny perform the Super Bowl Halftime show this year.

People who are arguing against Bad Bunny performing the Super Bowl Halftime show aren’t doing it in good faith. It is rooted in anti-Latino sentiment meant to make us feel like the other. However, on Feb. 8, 2026, we are going to be front and center. Regardless of your cultural heritage, all of us are going to be Puerto Rican on Sunday when Bad Bunny takes the stage. That is the best win for the argument. They won’t be able to understand the show, but you will.