There are a few times when you meet the love of your life. Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri always kept fans on the edge of their seat during their on-and-off relationship. For years, the two have been connected. Recent sightings of them together have fans thinking that they never split for good. Kendall Jenner might have been a fun moment for gossip, but one thing is clear. Bad Bunny’s heart has always belonged to Berlingeri.

Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri are heating up dating rumors

Bad Bunny and Gabriela have been spotted in a restaurant in São Paulo today 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/AdrhCRJ8OJ — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) February 19, 2026

The two have been seen together a lot lately. The rumors of a reconciliation started during the Super Bowl when Gabriela Berlingeri was spotted at the game. Fans thought she was seemingly cheering on Bad Bunny. Berlingeri posted a photo with Lady Gaga, which confirmed that she was in attendance. The internet immediately started making assumptions. It wasn’t long after that that people realized that she was in attendance at the Grammys as well. Rumors flew that she celebrated Bad Bunny winning Album of the Year for “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.”

Lady Gaga e Gabriela Berlingeri nos bastidores do Super Bowl 2026. pic.twitter.com/De5hsn0Uhn — Lady Gaga Source (@gagasourcelgs) February 15, 2026

Posts on social media, especially a thread on Reddit, were never convinced that the two were fully separated. In fact, many fans believe that the short romance with Kendall Jenner was a publicity stunt. It would have been to boost Bad Bunny before the release of his album.

“Regardless, they were together for years and posted each other. I wonder now if they actually had broken up then but were still casually seeing each other,” reads a post by Snoo46478 on the r/popculturechat sub Reddit. “I’m blown away by how easily people accepted what he said in the live and basically forgot Gabriela lol. None of the blogs I’ve seen have really questioned it, and after that I have barely seen her name at all.”

The latest photos and videos of the two together are painting a picture

Bad Bunny and girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri enjoy cozy dinner date in São Paulo after rekindling romance https://t.co/Xj7MlKA6Ah pic.twitter.com/ndjC0y8kCC — Page Six (@PageSix) February 20, 2026

Page Six is running with the narrative that Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri are rekindling their romance. The two have been spotted together having romantic dinners and spending days lounging on the beach. All while they travel from country to country for the DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour. Paparazzi and fans have shared photos of the two boarding planes to leave Australia for Japan and showing up to restaurants together in São Paulo, Brazil. She was even spotted in the casita during a concert in São Paulo.

Gabriela Berlingeri fue vista en la casita del concierto de Bad Bunny en Brasil. 🇧🇷❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/4erw9vmcNC — Bad Bunny Fan Info (@badbunnynetwork) February 21, 2026

Neither has confirmed a rekindled romance. It is very much like Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri to keep fans guessing about what is happening. It wasn’t that long ago that the two sparked engagement rumors when Bad Bunny posted photos to social media that showed Berlingeri wearing a ring on a very important finger.

Bad Bunny and GF Gabriela Berlingeri spark engagement rumors as fans spot a ring on her finger in Instagram post. 💍 pic.twitter.com/aGQNVC8RJM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 7, 2020

Only time will tell if the two are back together for good or not. One thing is for sure, the fans are talking about it and high-key rooting for a reconciliation.