Bad Bunny is currently in Mexico City, and he is bringing more than just music with him. The city is bracing for a major economic impact from the Puerto Rican superstar’s tour stop. The National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Mexico City (Canaco CDMX) estimates that Bad Bunny’s stop in Mexico City will generate $177 million.

The audience in Mexico during DtMF was absolutely incredible 🇲🇽📸 pic.twitter.com/OAtRX7Wot4 — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) December 12, 2025

Bad Bunny is performing a number of shows in Mexico City. San Benito is currently on his DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour. Mexico Daily News reports that 70 percent of the revenue will come from ticket sales. Seventeen percent from food and beverage will come from and 12.9 percent from hotel occupancy. Hotels are expected to reach 90 percent occupancy. This will then trickle revenue down to taxis, ride-hailing companies, public transportation, tourist destinations, and retail.

According to EFE, 52,000 people are expected to make their way through Mexico City. Visitors from 77 countries are coming to Mexico City for one of the city’s and the country’s most anticipated concerts.

Bad Bunny’s musical genius and stage presence are a major draw for cities when he makes a stop. The “DTMF” singer recently held the first-ever residency in Puerto Rico at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico, a.k.a El Choli.

The residency did more than give Puerto Ricans a special moment of enjoying Bad Bunny’s cultural moment. Bad Bunny’s “No me quiero ir de aquí” residency is estimated to have infused $200 million into the island’s economy. It is also estimated that 600,000 people showed up for Bad Bunny’s residency. The historic show brought people from around the world to the island.

International concerts are becoming part of global tourism

This crowd consists of people from all over the world. I sat next to people who were from Singapore and Mexico, and saw others who came from the US, Canada, China, France, Taiwan, Australia to name a few…#LE_SSERAFIM pic.twitter.com/8DWXzcwzWe — 🍅 CATEGORY IS LE SSERAFIM 🍅 (@category_lsf) November 20, 2025

Music tourism is a growing trend with music fans flying from around the world to see their favorite performers live. It is a growing travel trend that more countries are starting to understand and utilize.

In 2024, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour performed in Singapore. The Singaporean government courted Swift and her team to make Singapore the sole stop in Southeast Asia in a move that caused criticism from neighboring countries.

According to the Singaporean government, a financial incentive was reached to make it the only stop in Southeast Asia. The amount has not been publicly revealed. However, people have rumored that the Singaporean government gave Swift millions per show to secure the only tour stop in the region.

Bad Bunny is leaning into this model to create unique and highly sought-after experiences. By skipping the United States and Canada as stops for the “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” it is likely that US fans are booking tickets at foreign destinations. Bad Bunny confirmed that he skipped the US due to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

No stops in the US likely means that Americans are booking flights, hotels, and restaurant reservations connected to a Bad Bunny show. According to a Bank of America study, half of Americans will travel to get to an event (local, state, national, or international). Meanwhile, 4 percent of Americans said they would travel internationally solely for a show or event.