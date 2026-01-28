If the internet has taught us anything, it is that people will argue about literally anything, including a halftime show that has not even happened yet. So now, fans are doing what they always do when the vibes get weird: creating their own space.

According to a press release shared with the media, the Working Families Party is hosting Bad Bunny Bowl, a series of free Super Bowl halftime show watch parties in multiple cities, so people can watch Bad Bunny’s performance together with music, drag performers, and food and drink. The show has become a target in the culture war, so fans want a place that feels celebratory instead of hostile.

So, what are the watch parties about?

The organizers describe the “Bad Bunny Bowl” Halftime show watch parties as “a series of free, nationwide watch parties dedicated to Bad Bunny’s upcoming historic Super Bowl Halftime Show performance,” according to the press release. The events include DJs, drag performers, free food and drink, and “limited edition merch giveaways.”

The watch parties are scheduled for February 8 in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Jersey City, Columbus, and Philadelphia.

Why Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show turned into a political issue

The press release frames the events as a response to what it calls “immense weaponization from the American right” tied to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance.

It specifically points to three things:

Critics are calling on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to block Bad Bunny’s visa.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced that ICE will be present at the Super Bowl.

Turning Point USA is announcing a competing broadcast halftime show.

Therefore, this is less about a typical Super Bowl hangout and more about creating a controlled environment where fans can enjoy the moment however they want.

Where Bad Bunny Bowl Watch Parties are happening

Here are the cities, times, and venues listed in the press release.

Atlanta, GA

February 8, 6 to 10 PM

Urban Pie

RSVP here

Jersey City, NJ

February 8, 6 to 10 PM

Departed Sole Brewing Company

RSVP here

Columbus, OH

February 8, 6 to 10 PM

867 Mt Vernon Ave

RSVP here

Philadelphia, PA

February 8, 6 to 10 PM

Craft Hall

RSVP here

Los Angeles, CA

February 8, 3 to 8 PM

Beaches Tropicana

Organizers also describe the events as free and encourage RSVP through the links.

Bad Bunny fans want the same thing everyone wants on Super Bowl Night

The watch party concept hits because it is not complicated. People want to watch the halftime show without having to debate their humanity in the group chat.

And if the national conversation around Bad Bunny keeps spiraling, these fan spaces signal something bigger than football Sunday. They show how quickly culture becomes a battleground, and how quickly communities respond by building their own table when the main one feels hostile.